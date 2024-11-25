Liberia: Bea Mountain Receives Double Awards As Highest Taxpayer

-- Says, "As a partner in development, it feels good."

The Liberia Revenue Authority, (LRA) has awarded Bea Mountain Mining Corporation in Cape Mount County as the highest Tax payer of the year, 2023 and second highest tax payer for 2022 in the gold category.

At a colorful event convened at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, taxpayers were recognized in various categories with the highest being, "Highest Contributors Overall" a category that was awarded to Bea Mountain Mining Company (BMMC).

Presenting the awards to the Company over the weekend, the LRA Commissioner General, Mr. Dorbor Jallah, recognized the immense contributions of all taxpayers' especially those institutions that have the highest overall of all the payers.

This is the first time for the company to take the highest tax payer award prize. In 2022, it came second to ArcelorMittal. In 2023, it increased its tax paying mechanism by overtaking ArcelorMittal and other companies in that category.

In an interview with the BMMC Country General Manager, Mr. Debar W. Allen he said: "As a partner in development, it feels good."

Mr. Allen said it was the good work and cooperation between the communities and the company. That he said was good.