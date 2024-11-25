Liberia: LRA Honors Top Taxpayers

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has recognized and honored several multinational companies, local businesses, and individuals, who made outstanding contributions to domestic and customs tax compliance and revenue generation in the country in 2022 and 2023.

In collaboration with the USAID-LEAD Activity, the LRA on Friday, November 22 hosted its annual Taxpayer Appreciation and Awards Dinner at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Congo Town. The event, held under the theme "Moving to Billions: Celebrating Taxpayers' Impact," saw several companies honored across two categories: Domestic Tax and Customs, acknowledging their role in boosting Liberia's revenue collection.

In the 2022 Domestic Tax Category, ArcelorMittal Liberia Limited was named the highest contributor, receiving a gold plaque. Ivanhoe Liberia Limited was recognized as the second-highest contributor with a silver plaque, and Bea Mountain Mining Corporation secured third place with a bronze plaque.

For 2023, Bea Mountain Mining Corporation took the top honor again with a gold plaque, while ArcelorMittal Liberia Limited claimed the second spot with silver, and Orange Liberia rounded out the top three with a bronze plaque.

In the 2022 Customs Category, several companies were honored for their contributions to the country's customs revenue. A-Z Corporation was awarded first place for the highest general merchandise contribution, followed by Fayad Enterprise Corporation in second place. Conex Energy Liberia emerged as the highest petroleum contributor, with West Oil Investment Liberia Ltd taking second place. Sunny Brothers Inc was awarded as the highest compliant importer, while City Builders Inc secured second place.

For 2023, A-Z Corporation again received first place for general merchandise contributions, while Fayad Enterprise Corporation came in second. Conex Energy Liberia and Aminata & Sons Inc were recognized as the highest petroleum contributors. In the compliant importers category, Sethi Brothers Inc was awarded first place, with Fouani Brothers Inc in second. Sherman Cargo Handling Services and Speedy Cargo Handling received awards for the highest compliant customs brokers.

At the close of the event, Marcus S. Wleh, Head of Sustainability and External Relations at ArcelorMittal Liberia, spoke on behalf of all the awardees. He expressed appreciation for the honor of receiving the awards:

"For all the partners of Liberia who receive awards, we are honored to be identified as part of a winning environment. Without a healthy environment, it will be difficult for us to do the work we want to do and to pay the taxes we want to pay."

He went on to thank the Liberia Revenue Authority for their patience and support, especially in facilitating compliance among businesses:

"I would like to thank the honorable commissioner general and the minister of commerce, and everybody involved. It's not an easy task, and we thank you for your patience, as well as for not issuing fines but always trying to help as much as possible. Thank you."

Dorbor Jallah, Head of the LRA, also delivered an insightful address during the event. He revealed plans by the LRA for continued technological advancements to streamline tax processes, including the introduction of electronic fiscal devices and the shift from a Goods and Services Tax (GST) to a Value Added Tax (VAT) system. Jallah emphasized the importance of modernization to increase compliance and improve revenue collection:

"We are digitizing, and that is what our focus is going to be on for the next couple of years. We want to automate most of our processes and make it seamless for everyone involved."

He further explained the role of technology in facilitating transparency, saying: "The goal is to give greater transparency, so when you make your sales or provide services, in real time, we will be able to get that data. When you make your filing, we will already know what to expect."

In closing, Jallah encouraged taxpayers to embrace these changes for the benefit of national development:

"For us to get to billions, we all have to work together. And when we get there, we will see the benefit. This is about sustainable development, and it's about the progress of our country."

The evening served as both a celebration of the achievements of Liberia's taxpayers and a call to action for further collaboration in moving the country towards greater financial independence and growth.