Liberia: Supreme Court Intervenes in House's Crisis

The Supreme Court of Liberia has issued a stay order directing the "Majority Bloc" of the House of Representatives to halt all actions and return to the status quo while it reviews a petition filed by House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa and his allies.

The Court's writ instructed the Minister of Justice and the involved House members to submit their responses by November 26, 2024, and ordered the Majority Bloc led by Montserrado County Representative Richard Koon to cease all actions until the matter is resolved.

The injunction mandated Brigadier General Amos B. Kesseh Dickson, Sr., Marshal of the Supreme Court, or his deputy, to notify the Minister of Justice and the referenced lawmakers to file their official responses and appear before the Supreme Court on November 26, 2024, regarding the petition.

The order also required all parties to return to the status quo and suspend further proceedings pending the court's decision.

The House of Representatives has been facing a leadership crisis for over a month, challenging the authority of Speaker J. Fonati Koffa as he deals with dissenting colleagues. Referred to as the Majority Bloc, the lawmakers, initially 43, have been advocating for Koffa's removal, a move that lacks legal support.

On November 21, the Majority Bloc controversially elected Representative Richard Koon as their new Speaker, declaring the Speaker's position vacant and passing a resolution, purportedly signed by 50 lawmakers.

The voting process was bypassed during the plenary session, and the Bloc instructed House staff to notify various entities, including the Executive, Judiciary, Senate, and diplomatic community, of the leadership change. They also instructed the transfer of Speaker Koffa's office amenities to the newly elected Speaker and gave Koffa a one-week ultimatum to vacate the office.

In response, Speaker Koffa dismissed the Majority Bloc's actions as unconstitutional, asserting his intention to remain in office. His supporters criticized the move as undemocratic and a violation of constitutional and legislative norms.

Koffa's legal team filed a petition with the Supreme Court on November 19, 2024, alleging that the Majority Bloc intentionally boycotted plenary sessions, hindering legislative functions, including the passing of the 2025 National Budget.

The petition seeks to compel the Bloc to attend sessions and challenges the constitutionality of their actions, emphasizing the significant constitutional implications of the ongoing crisis.

Many expect that the Supreme Court's involvement in this dispute is significant, as it will determine the legality of the actions taken by the Majority Bloc and address the ongoing leadership crisis within the House.