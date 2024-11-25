Liberia: Director General of Liberia's Cabinet Nathaniel T. Kwabo Meets Sierra Leonean Counterpart to Bolster Cooperation

Freetown — The Director General of the Cabinet of Liberia, Hon. Nathaniel T. Kwabo, held a pivotal meeting with his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Hon. John Sumailah, on Thursday, November 21, 2024, at the latter's OAU Drive office in Freetown. Hon. Sumailah, who also serves as the head of Sierra Leone's Civil Service, warmly received Hon. Kwabo during President Joseph Boakai's state and working visit to Sierra Leone.

The two officials emphasized the importance of knowledge exchange and collaboration to strengthen the operations of their respective cabinets. Central to their discussions was Sierra Leone's implementation of the Performance Management and Compliance System (PMCS).

Hon. Sumailah and his team provided an in-depth presentation on the system, outlining its framework, processes, and its positive impact on productivity and service delivery. They also discussed challenges faced during the system's rollout.

Recognizing the value of capacity building, the two leaders agreed to promote staff exchange programs and study tours to enhance their teams' expertise. Furthermore, they pledged to collaborate with peers across Africa through the Africa Cabinet Government Network (ACGN) to advance decision-making processes and evidence-based policy development.

This meeting represents a significant step towards strengthening bilateral ties between Liberia and Sierra Leone, fostering improved governance and public service delivery in both countries.

Last week, President Boakai paid a four-day working visit to the Republic of Sierra Leone at the invitation of President Julius Maada Bio. The visit, which ran through November 21, 2024, aimed to bolster bilateral relations and advance regional cooperation within the Mano River Union framework.

During his stay, President Boakai engaged in strategic discussions focused on strengthening ties between Liberia and Sierra Leone while exploring opportunities for economic, social, and political collaboration in the region. The visit underscores Liberia's commitment to fostering partnerships that enhance development and stability across West Africa.

Accompanying the President were several top government officials, including Foreign Minister Hon. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Agriculture Minister Dr. Alexander Nuetah and Hon. Kwabo.