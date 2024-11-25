Liberia: As Supreme Court Poised to Rule On House of Representatives Dispute, Fpa Examines the 'Two Speakers' Saga

Monrovia — Over a month has passed since the political impasse erupted in Liberia's House of Representatives, where lawmakers under the banner "Majority Bloc" sought to unseat Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. Refusing to convene under his gavel, the bloc began holding separate sessions in the joint chamber, culminating last Thursday in their declaration of the Speaker's seat vacant and the election of Rep. Richard Nagbe Koon (District #11, Montserrado County) as their new Speaker.

Speaker Koffa and his allies have condemned the move, labeling it unconstitutional. Seeking redress, they filed a petition with the Supreme Court, which subsequently ordered a return to status quo ante pending a conference scheduled for November 26. As Liberians anxiously await the court's historic ruling, FrontPage Africa examines the two gavels at the heart of this power struggle.

Speaker Koffa's Gavel

Speaker Koffa has consistently maintained that he remains the legitimate leader of the House, arguing that the process to remove him was procedurally flawed. Despite mounting pressure, he has vowed to uphold the Constitution and resist calls for his resignation.

Elected in January by a slim majority, Speaker Koffa's leadership faced turbulence on October 17 when a group of lawmakers blocked Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah from entering the main chamber, accusing him of orchestrating a plot to oust Koffa. At the time, Speaker Koffa was accompanying President Joseph Boakai on an official trip to Italy, including a historic meeting with Pope Francis.

Upon his return, the Speaker was unable to convene full plenary sessions due to the absence of the majority bloc, who began holding parallel sessions in the joint chamber. Adhering to Rule 12 of the House, which mandates quorum for business transactions, Speaker Koffa has continued meeting in the main chamber with his supporters, calling on the Majority Bloc to return and formally present their grievances.

Despite his appeals, tensions escalated when the Majority Bloc declared his seat vacant and elected Rep. Koon as Speaker. In response, Koffa filed a petition with the Supreme Court. Speaking on the matter, he emphasized his commitment to the rule of law:

"We have been served with the Supreme Court's stay order on this important constitutional matter. From the day of our ascension, we pledged transparency, accountability, and adherence to the rule of law. We will uphold the Court's decision, win, lose, or draw. No more business as usual. The law is the law."

The Speaker has consistently called on his colleagues to return to session and submit their complaint; he will then recuse himself and allow the Deputy Speaker to preside. But his colleagues refused. He fled to the Supreme Court, petitioning Justice-in-chamber Yarmin Gbeisay to stop his colleagues from meeting in the joint chamber but the judge declined.

Despite the judge's decision, the Speaker and his minority group continue to meet in the joint chamber. Key supporters including Reps. Musa Bility (District #7, Nimba County) Ellen Attoh Wreh (District #3, Margibi), Prescilia Abram Cooper (District #5, Montserrado Co.), Emmanuel Dahn (District #7, Montserrado Co.) have all stuck by his side.

In the wake of the latest majority bloc's latest decision to declare the Speaker's seat vacant and immediately elect a new Speaker, the Speaker and his colleagues fled to court. They are now awaiting the court's verdict. However, the Speaker said he will abide by the Court's ruling.

Speaker Koffa is not alone in this fight. Several lawmakers who had earlier affixed their signature said they were not part of the process as their signatures were rescinded through notarized affidavits. These include Reps. Matthew Joe (CDC< District #3, Grand Bassa), Thomas Goshua (ANC, District #5, Grand Bassa), Prescilla Cooper (UP, District #5, Montserrado), Rep. Bintu Massalay (District #1, Grand Cape Mount), Rugie Yatu Barry (District #1, Montserrado) and Luther Collins (District #2, Gbarpolu County).

Rep. Goshua, in a press conference on Thursday, described the Majority Bloc's action as a mockery to democracy and vowed to stand with the Speaker.

"We want to officially inform them through this medium that we stand by the Speaker. He is the legitimately elected Speaker, and we will stand by him to defend the constitution, and that whatever issue that they have to remove the Speaker, they should follow the law," Rep. Goshua said.

Rep. Musa Bility (District #7, Montserrado County), backing the Speaker said, this is not just a political struggle--it is a fight for the soul of Liberia's democracy.

"This is not just an institutional issue; it is a moral one. It speaks to the character of those who would jeopardize our fragile democracy in pursuit of their own ambitions. The position of Speaker is not a title to be seized in the dead of night. It is the most visible and critical leadership role in the legislature, and the process of electing a Speaker must reflect the highest standards of fairness and integrity."

Rep. Koon's Gavel

In a controversial session held in the joint chamber, Rep. Richard Koon was sworn in as Speaker by the Majority Bloc after Deputy Speaker Fallah declared the Speaker's seat vacant. Citing Article 49 of the Constitution, the bloc argued that a resolution was sufficient to vacate the seat without a vote.

Following his swearing-in, Koon, raising his left hand during the oath, pledged to lead with a reformist agenda. Addressing his colleagues, he called for a unified effort to strengthen the legislature.

Under his gavel, Koon has overseen the reconstitution of committees, declaring Speaker Koffa's appointments null and void. He has also vowed to steer the House toward greater independence and responsiveness to the needs of Liberians.

Before his election by the Majority Bloc, Rep. Koon guided Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah in constituting several committees after they declared committees set up by Speaker Koffa null and void. Under his gavel in the joint chamber, he vowed to steer the House toward greater independence and responsiveness to the needs of Liberians.

Outside the chambers, President Boakai and Ex-President Weah Weigh InThe ongoing crisis on Capitol Hill has ignited widespread debate across Liberia and its diaspora communities. Both President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and former President George Weah have shared their perspectives, offering contrasting views on the unfolding situation.

Speaking at the conclusion of his four-day visit to Sierra Leone, President Boakai downplayed the impasse within the House of Representatives, describing it as a routine legislative matter that his administration is equipped to address.

"I don't think you should worry about the situation back home; it is a normal legislative process. This is not the first time such an issue has occurred. We are capable of handling it and ensuring that our country continues to move in the right direction," President Boakai reassured.

He emphasized Liberia's resilience and its democratic foundation, stating:

"On behalf of our delegation, we want to affirm that Liberia is strong. Liberia is a democratic country, one that plays a leadership role in this region."

Meanwhile, ex-President Weah has criticized the situation, taking a firmer stance against the actions of the Majority Bloc, which he described as a threat to democracy.

Speaking at his Forky Klon Church in Paynesville, Weah strongly condemned the actions of the Majority Bloc in their bid to remove Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. He described their actions as an attempt to undermine democracy.

"They are trying to hijack democracy by removing the Speaker, and this must stop," Weah declared.

Taking a swipe at President Joseph Boakai, Weah claimed it was unsurprising that Boakai would support what he termed an unconstitutional move to unseat the Speaker. He accused Boakai of failing to uphold his constitutional pledge.

He said it is not strange that President Boakai is supporting this unconstitutional act because he did not recite the pledge to defend and protect the Constitution of Liberia.

Reflecting on Liberia's past, Weah warned that the country's civil unrest stemmed from actions undermining democracy. He vowed to continue championing democratic principles and expressed confidence in the judiciary to make the right decision in the matter.

"We have clever people in the judiciary who will do the right thing," he added, reaffirming his commitment to safeguarding Liberia's democracy.

'Rule of Law is Under Siege'

Rep. Musa Hassan Bility, who has taken a strong stand against the actions of the Majority Bloc, has urged the Supreme Court to rise to the occasion in safeguarding Liberia's democracy. In a poignant Facebook post, the lawmaker addressed an open letter to the Justices of the Supreme Court, urging them to protect the rule of law amidst growing political tensions.

He described Liberia as standing at a "critical crossroads" where the challenges facing the nation are immense, and the very foundations of democracy are under threat.

"At the heart of these trials lies a question that transcends politics--a question about the endurance of the rule of law," Rep. Bility wrote.

He emphasized the role of the Supreme Court as the ultimate guardian of Liberia's Constitution, stating that the institution represents fairness, impartiality, and justice, serving as a place where power and privilege yield to principles.

"In times of uncertainty, the people look to their institutions for guidance, stability, and justice. The Supreme Court is not just an institution; it is a symbol of fairness and the rule of law," he added.

However, Rep. Bility expressed deep concern over what he described as an erosion of public trust in the judiciary, warning that political influences are threatening the independence of the Court.

"But today, the rule of law is under siege. The political currents that shape our daily lives have seeped into the very institutions meant to stand above them. We are witnessing decisions, actions, and rhetoric that erode public trust in the independence of the judiciary. The people are watching, and their faith is waning," he said.

"But today, the rule of law is under siege. The political currents that shape our daily lives have seeped into the very institutions meant to stand above them. We are witnessing decisions, actions, and rhetoric that erode public trust in the independence of the judiciary. The people are watching, and their faith is waning," he said.

In his heartfelt appeal to the Justices, he urged them to act with courage, clarity, and integrity during this pivotal moment.

"This is a time for the Court to rise above the fray and reaffirm its commitment to the principles that have guided it through generations. Your decisions will not only shape the immediate future of our country but will also serve as a precedent for generations to come," he stated.

Rep. Bility highlighted the immense responsibility of the Supreme Court, noting that their rulings, words, and actions have far-reaching implications for justice and public perception. He reminded the Justices of the sacred trust placed in them by the people of Liberia.

"Your rulings send ripples through society. They set the tone for how justice is perceived and practiced. We ask you to act with wisdom and integrity to protect the sacred trust the people have placed in you," he urged.

Acknowledging that politics is an unavoidable reality, he called for the judiciary to remain impartial and resilient against external pressures or personal ambitions.

"To allow the rule of law to falter under political influence is to risk losing the very essence of our democracy," he warned, emphasizing the need for the Court to be a beacon of justice.

Concluding his appeal, Rep. Bility reminded the Justices that their actions during this critical juncture will define Liberia's path.

"This is your moment. History is watching. The people are watching. The decisions you make today will either restore confidence in our institutions or deepen the divide that threatens to consume us. We urge you to choose wisely, to act boldly, and to reaffirm the enduring strength of the rule of law," he concluded.

As the legal battle intensifies, the Supreme Court's impending decision is set to shape the future of the House of Representatives. While Speaker Koffa has pledged to respect the court's ruling, the Majority Bloc has not responded. No matter who wins, the Supreme Court's ruling will be pivotal in resolving the leadership crisis and ensuring the stability of Liberia's legislature.