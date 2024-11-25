Liberia: President Boakai Downplays House Impasse, Confident of Resolution

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai at the climax of his four days visit to Sierra Leone said the impasse at the House of Representatives is a normal Legislative process that his government is capable of handling.

The Liberian Leader made the statement over the weekend at the end of his four days visit to Sierra Leone.

"I don't think you should worry about the situation back home; it is a normal Legislative process. It is not the first time this issue has occurred. We are capable of handling it, capable of our country continuing to move in the right direction," President Boakai said.

He added: "On behalf of our delegation, we want to say to you that Liberia is strong. Liberia is a democratic country, a country that plays a leadership role in this region."

Also, in Sierra Leone, President Boakai rekindles memories in Kenema as he celebrated ties with KOSA.

During a heartwarming stop in Kenema, Sierra Leone, President Boakai reflected on his formative years spent in the City. As a former student of the Kenema Secondary School, President Boakai joined the Kenema Old Students Association (KOSA) to commemorate his deep-rooted connection to the institution and the community.

Draped in the Association's vibrant colors, the Liberian leader stood proudly alongside fellow members, reliving fond memories of his time as a student. His years in Kenema were instrumental in shaping his character and academic foundation, eventually propelling him into public service and leadership.

President Boakai's visit to Sierra Leone was part of a broader engagement, fostering diplomatic and cultural ties between the two neighboring nations.

This special stopover in Kenema held personal significance, as he reunited with old friends and celebrated the enduring legacy of the School that played a pivotal role in his early development.

Through this pictorial moment, the President's journey came full circle--a testament to the power of education, community, and lasting bonds.