Nigeria: NAF Airstrikes Destroy Terrorist Food Depot, Kill Scores in Lake Chad

"Mop-up operations using cannons ensured the complete elimination of fleeing hostile elements."

The Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) has destroyed terrorists' food depot and killed several in airstrikes in their enclave at Jubillaram in the Tumbuns area of Lake Chad Basin.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Olusola Akinboyewa, on Monday in Abuja.

Mr Akinboyewa, an air commodore, said the NAF aircraft carried out the operations on 23 Nov on the strategic location identified through meticulous intelligence efforts.

He said the location served as a critical food storage site and a sanctuary for terrorist commanders and fighters.

He added that intelligence had previously linked terrorists in the location to recent attacks, including the assault on troops in Kareto on 16 Nov.

According to him, the NAF fighter jets, in response, launched a robust air interdiction mission, destroying identified structures used as storage facilities and neutralising terrorists on-site.

"Mop-up operations using cannons ensured the complete elimination of fleeing hostile elements.

"The operation's success was made possible by extensive Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions conducted over several days, confirming the presence of active terrorist structures camouflaged under dense vegetation.

"The destruction of the terrorist enclave, including food storage facilities, severely disrupted their logistical operations, while the neutralisation of a significant number of fighters diminished their capacity to launch future attacks," he said.

Mr Akinboyewa said the mission had demonstrated the NAF's unwavering commitment to defending our nation and people, acting singly and supporting surface forces in counterterrorism operations.

He reiterated the NAF's commitment to sustain robust, independent, and joint operations until all enemies of Nigeria's prosperity and wellbeing are brought to justice.