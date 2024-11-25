Somalia Mourns As Boats Carrying Nationals Capsize Off Madagascar

Mogadishu Somalia — Somalia's Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Ahmed Mo'allim Fiqi, addressed a devastating maritime incident near Nosy Iranja, Madagascar, where two boats carrying Somali nationals capsized, leading to the loss of 24 lives.

According to Fiqi, one vessel had 32 passengers on board, with 9 fatalities, while the other carried 38 people, resulting in 15 deaths. The minister conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the quick recovery of the injured.

Fiqi assured that the Somali government is working alongside international bodies to facilitate the safe repatriation of the survivors. He also took the opportunity to caution Somali youth against the perils of illegal migration, highlighting the life-threatening risks of such sea voyages.

"These tragic events underline the severe dangers of illegal migration. We urge our young people to consider their safety foremost and look for opportunities within Somalia," the minister stated, advocating for safer and legal pathways to seek better lives.