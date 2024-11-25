Nigeria: Wizkid's 'Morayo' Tops This Week's New Music Poll

Wizkid's latest album, 'Morayo', has captured the hearts of music fans, emerging as the clear favourite in this week's all-genre new music poll.

Published Friday, November 22, on Billboard, the poll saw 'Morayo' garner an overwhelming 78% of the vote, leaving releases by some of the world's biggest artists trailing behind.

The Nigerian superstar's new collection triumphed over competition from ROSÉ, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, Quevedo, Miguel, Jelly Roll, and the 'Wicked' soundtrack, which featured vocals from Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Released under Starboy Entertainment and RCA Records, 'Morayo', meaning "I see joy" in Yoruba language, reflected the album's emotional depth. A deeply personal project dedicated to Wizkid's late mother, Juliana Morayo Balogun. Speaking with 'Esquire' earlier this year, Wizkid shared, "It's very, very personal. I hope it lifts spirits and spreads positive energy."

The 16-track album was a follow-up to his 2022 release, 'More Love, Less Ego', which achieved significant milestones, including reaching No. 2 on the World Albums chart and No. 59 on the Billboard 200. 'Morayo' features standout collaborations with Jazmine Sullivan, Brent Faiyaz, Asake, Anaïse, and Tiakola, showcasing Wizkid's ability to blend Afrobeats with global sounds.

The album's lead single, "Piece of My Heart," featuring Brent Faiyaz, debuted in October and made a strong showing on the charts, peaking at No. 4 on the U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart and No. 7 on World Digital Song Sales.

Trailing behind 'Morayo' on the poll was ROSÉ's solo single, "Number One Girl," in second place, and Kendrick Lamar's surprise album 'GNX' in third.