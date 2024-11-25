Nigeria: Joe Igbokwe, Reno Omokri, Netizens Blast Davido for Saying Economy Is in Shambles

"...If that is the case, then Davido may want to specify that Osun's local economy is in shambles, not Nigeria's."

Davido has been criticised by netizens and All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart Joe Igbokwe following his remarks about Nigeria's economy.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the 32-year-old artiste, during an appearance on the 'Big Homies House' podcast, advised Black Americans against relocating to Nigeria due to the nation's ongoing economic challenges.

Davido, known for his hit album 'Timeless,' cited issues such as poor leadership, a high exchange rate, and soaring oil prices as significant obstacles facing the country.

His comments drew swift criticism from various quarters, including Mr Igbokwe and Reno Omokri, a former Special Assistant to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Both accused Davido of political bias and misrepresenting the progress made under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Nigeria made you

In a statement on his Facebook page on Sunday, Mr Igbokwe questioned Davido's grasp of economic policies and accused him of undermining the country's leadership despite benefiting from its wealth.

He asked, while Davido, who had gained so much from Nigeria, turned around to paint it in a bad light.

Mr Igbokwe demanded Davido retract his statement, calling it unfair and damaging.

He wrote: "My In-law Davido has made me sad by telling the world in America that Nigeria's economy is in shambles.

"This is very sad. I will advise him to retract the statement asap. Nigeria made Davido. QED!!!"

Enter Omokri

Additionally, Mr Omokri encouraged the 'Unavailable' crooner to take a cue from Barbadian singer and businesswoman Rihanna, who refrains from criticising her country and instead leverages her celebrity status to promote Barbados and present it in a positive light on the global stage.

He emphasised that Rihanna's unwavering commitment to uplifting her nation earned her the title of National Hero and Cultural Ambassador for Barbados in 2018.

The author Sunday's X page post partly read: "David Adeleke displayed ignorance and a lack of patriotism with that statement on a globally renowned podcast like The Big Homies House. Even worse, he said, 'We do not have the best leader; that is a fact.' It isn't enjoyable for a young man whose uncle is a governor and should know better.

"Even worse, he said that to a foreign audience in a foreign country. Davido may have US citizenship, but that does not mean he should de-market Nigeria. The reforms in Nigeria were necessary to stop wastage, such as the $1.5 billion used to defend the Naira monthly, the $15 billion expended on fuel subsidy annually, and the wanton importation of products that we could manufacture in Nigeria by opportunistic importers."

He alleged that the singer's remarks about Nigeria's economy reflected the situation in Osun State, governed by his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

"And it may be that his personal experience in Osun State has made Davido take such a position. After all, Osun State, under the dancing Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, was one of the last states to increase their minimum wage to match up with the Federal Government's new minimum wage, despite receiving 65% more federal allocation under the Tinubu government.

"If that is the case, then Davido may want to specify that Osun's local economy is in shambles, not Nigeria's."

Netizens

Meanwhile, the singer's remark sparked a flurry of reactions from netizens. Many endorsed his statement, while others criticised him for alleged hypocrisy.

The controversy reignited broader conversations about the role of celebrities in socio-political discourse, with calls for a more nuanced and informed approach to addressing national challenges.

Here are some of the reactions from netizens:

https://x.com/omaakatugba/status/1860623475179745603?t=4Q-60P5YsxHrqVdB9sYT0g&s=19

https://x.com/thebeeperfumery/status/1860355753103516079?t=C0jjXz8lJmVIltUOPArj2g&s=19

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Business Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

https://x.com/raymytech/status/1860668188859457542?t=JVy9B86JWlCd57dxxDfMuQ&s=19

https://x.com/DanielRegha/status/1860393866764927127?t=Mm2STy5XWmboYmjwnKo4Qw&s=19

https://x.com/Chiomabonny/status/1860680653173387461?t=5oEIXm-I3-9B1CaYOvticg&s=19

https://x.com/confindence24/status/1860394927802253335?t=Q6UkLUr6eaBZ45jcuVsz0Q&s=19

https://x.com/Tommytwittingno/status/1860984842516590668?t=NycRdZGh397a7lJ63f4Mgg&s=19

https://x.com/boluxxxx/status/1860707666621775929?t=Jh2AThyyPBD8V9HNERqNTQ&s=19

https://x.com/IDEASwithMrWood/status/1860727357054603362?t=ZrvLVTQeJPXCKN8-x7qMbg&s=19

https://x.com/Bami_Enamahoro/status/1860552736644710617?t=ThXCYxP6dNlmNTe2wyc3tg&s=19

As of press time, Davido has yet to the criticisms.