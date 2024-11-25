Africa: Does the World Have Leaders Who Can Save the World?

editorial

Netanyahu was given a standing ovation at the US Congress. He proceeded to the United Nations and spoke to his delegation instead of communicating with world leaders. He was asked to have a ceasefire and have the hostages and war with Lebanon prevented. He chose to continue the war with Lebanon and leave the hostages in captivity.

He gave the impression that he has an offensive capacity to kill all his enemies wherever and a defensive capacity to prevent any attack on Israel. Now even his home is not secure from repeated attempts to assassinate him. He is now indicted by the ICC but is also being indicted by the Israeli courts. Worst of all he has sacked his defence minister only to accuse the Israeli army of betraying him and the state. Will such leaders continue presiding over the affairs of state?

In the same vein it is two years since Russia fought to change the regime in Ukraine but is now testing what it calls the most sophisticated intermediate ballistic missile which can strike Ukraine with a nuclear warhead as a threat to the US, the UK, who authorized long range missiles to be used by Ukraine to hit mainland Russia. Russia however is not more secure today than before the war.

In any case, when this authorization was given the US and other NATO members closed their embassies in Ukraine as a retaliation as Ukraine decided to use the missile. Foroyaa warned that the world is in danger of sleep walking into a nuclear catastrophe. After Russia tested its new nuclear missile on Ukraine the whole world is in a state of alarm. What is next?

There is no leader in the world who is offering to provide an answer. A world without mature leadership is a lost world. The voters in all the countries of the world where democracy prevails should accept responsibility for electing such leaders who cannot save the world.