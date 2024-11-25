Nigerian University Announces Dress Code for Students, Bans Saggy Trousers

The memo stated that the university has noticed an increasing number of cases of indecent dressing on the campus.

The Baze University, a private institution in Abuja, has announced a dress code for students, and banned some fashion accessories, including dark glasses and saggy trousers.

The university communicated the dress code in a memo signed by Safiya Hassan, an Administrative Officer at the Student Affairs Department, and shared with the students on 15 November.

"As a reminder, we would like to emphasise the importance of adhering to the institution's dress code, which is designed to maintain a respectful, professional, and conducive learning environment for all," the memo reads in part.

"All students are expected to wear clothing that is neat, modest, and appropriate for an academic setting."

Dress code

In the memo, the university asked all male students to keep their hair neatly trimmed and well-groomed, adding that bushy and unkempt hairstyles are not acceptable on campus.

It also banned dark glasses, saggy trousers and "any other form of dress that detracts from the decorum expected within the campus environment."

The university also asked female students to avoid wearing crop tops, revealing clothes, "or any attire that may be considered distracting or inappropriate for class."

The memo also asked female students to keep their hair at a "reasonable length" and avoid "excessively long or unkempt" hairstyles in classes.

"In line with this, we kindly urge you to always dress in a manner that reflects the values of our institution," it added.

The university said students who fail to comply will be sanctioned with warnings, temporary suspension, or other disciplinary actions depending on the severity and recurrence of the violation.

"We trust that all students will take this reminder seriously and continue to uphold the high standards expected at our institution. Should you have any questions or require further clarification, please do not hesitate to reach out to the Student Affairs office," it added.