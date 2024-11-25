Africa: Lessons From Botswana - Namibia Needs Leadership Based On Merit, Not Political Loyalty

opinion

As Namibia prepares for the upcoming elections, it's time for us to reflect on the kind of leadership we need for the future.

The importance of selecting individuals who can truly deliver on their promises cannot be overstated, and the recent example set by the president of Botswana offers invaluable lessons for our own leadership choices.

In Botswana, the president appointed a 26-year-old as the minister of youth - not because of political affiliation or party loyalty, but because of her proven track record in youth engagement and community involvement.

The president's words resonated deeply: "I don't care whether you like me, and I don't care whether I like you. I care because I know you can deliver, and that is why I'm appointing you."

This simple yet powerful statement reflects a commitment to leadership based on merit, action, and the ability to make real change. It is an approach that Namibia should embrace as it prepares to elect its next government.

The people of Botswana are celebrating the appointment of this young minister, because they recognise that it is a step toward a government that prioritises capability over political connections.

As Namibia moves forward, it's critical that we too make appointments based on what people have actually done.

We want to see individuals who have demonstrated their commitment to the country, to their communities, and to the people they are appointed to serve.

In Namibia, youth is often seen as a qualification in and of itself, but being young is not enough.

Age does not automatically equate to ability, experience, or readiness.

Leadership requires a deep understanding of the issues at hand, a commitment to solving them, and the capacity to lead by example.

When we say we want youth representation, we want to see leaders who have already demonstrated their ability to lead.

We want to see appointments based on merit and achievement, not political loyalty or party politics.

As we approach the 2025 local authority elections and the 2029 general elections, it is crucial to remember that the appointments made now will shape how the electorate views the future leadership.

These appointments will influence how we, as young people, view the integrity of the government and whether we can trust our leaders to make decisions based on merit and capability. The next election will be shaped by the trust that is earned - or lost - through the appointments that are made today.

If we see leaders who are appointed for their ability to serve, we will have no doubt that the government is focused on delivering for the people.

If, however, we see positions filled based on political connections or loyalty to the party, we will know that the system is not truly working for the people.

Dear president, your leadership will be defined not only by your policies but also by the people you choose to help implement them.

By appointing leaders who have a proven track record of delivering results, who have engaged with their communities and demonstrated their ability to lead, you will show the nation that you are committed to true service and to making real change happen.

This is the kind of leadership that inspires trust, motivates the youth, and encourages active participation in the democratic process.

If you make appointments that reflect merit, capability, and commitment to the people, you will not only earn the support of the electorate in the upcoming elections but will also lay the foundation for a new era of leadership in Namibia.

It will show that you are not simply playing politics but are dedicated to appointing leaders who can bring about real change and growth.

Let us learn from Botswana's example and choose leaders who are ready to serve, who have demonstrated their capacity to deliver, and who are committed to making a real difference in the lives of the people.

By doing so, Namibia will not only build a better government but will also set the stage for a future where leadership is about the people, not the party. The choices you make now will shape the future of this country - let them be decisions that inspire trust, build confidence, and bring lasting change.

- Benita Thomas is a first-time voter from the University of Namibia. Contact her at benitanduili@gmail.com