Namibia: 4,600 Namibian Police Officers Deployed for Elections, Inspector General Shikongo Says

With the presidential and National Assembly elections set for Wednesday, the police are stepping up their security efforts.

They will be deploying over 4 600 officers across the country to ensure the safety and integrity of the electoral process.

Police inspector general Joseph Shikongo confirmed this during the promotion ceremony of 2 990 police officers, which also included the conferment of new ranks, on Monday morning.

"The police will deploy 4 677 officers to polling stations, covering all 121 constituencies nationwide to ensure safety and security during the electoral process.

"Each region will also have officers on routine patrols and standby teams ready for investigations," he said.

Shikongo said this deployment comes as part of the broader security strategy, which also includes the establishment of a National Joint Operations Centre to coordinate election security efforts across Namibia's 14 regions.

"We have implemented stringent security measures and contingency plans to prevent and promptly respond to any disturbances or violence before, during, and after the announcement of the final election results," he said.

According to Shikongo, the police has launched a national crime prevention operation to safeguard sensitive electoral materials and ensure the security of lives and property during the entire electoral period.

During the event, Shikongo confirmed that about 3 000 officers will be promoted before the end of the year in recognition of their dedicated service to the nation.

He said the promotions will reflect the high standards of service and dedication exhibited by the officers.

"I, together with Nampol senior management, have decided to promote a total number of 2 990 officers, of which 1 342 are women, while 1 648 being men," he said.

He femphasised the significance of promotions, stating that they are not just rewards, but come with heightened responsibilities.

"A promotion should not be seen as a mere decoration or reward, but a recognition of commitment and dedication to national duties. The higher you go, the more responsibilities you get. You will be expected to oversee the work of others in serving and protecting our communities from criminals," he said.

Shikongo said the police remain committed to continuous training and retraining of officers in various disciplines, particularly in crime prevention, investigation, and customer care.

This, he said, is essential in ensuring that the force remains adaptable and effective in a rapidly changing law enforcement environment.

Reflecting on the police force's 34 years of service to the nation, Shikongo highlighted the resilience and professionalism of Namibian Police officers, who have been at the forefront of safeguarding the country's peace and security.

Namibian Police Day is observed annually on 26 November.

"From countering crime and ensuring the rule of law to providing assistance during natural disasters, our officers have been