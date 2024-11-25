Liberia: Beware of Treason!

editorial

Last Thursday, November 21, 2024, Liberia witnessed an audacious affront to its democratic principles when the majority bloc of the House of Representatives unconstitutionally voted and inducted a new Speaker without adhering to the procedures mandated by the Constitution for removing a sitting Speaker. This reckless action is not merely a political misstep; it constitutes an outright subversion of the Constitution, a document that is the supreme law of the land. The Liberian Constitution has one word for this: Treason.

The Constitution of the Republic of Liberia is unambiguous in its provisions. Article 49 clearly states that the Speaker of the House of Representatives may only be removed from office for cause by a resolution supported by a two-thirds majority of all members of the House. No such resolution has been passed. The majority bloc's unilateral action to install a new Speaker not only violates the Constitution but also undermines the very foundation of democratic governance in Liberia.

The implications of this unlawful act extend beyond political maneuvering. Under Article 76(a)(5) of the Constitution, treason against the Republic includes "abrogating or attempting to abrogate, subverting or attempting or conspiring to subvert the Constitution by use of force or show of force or any other means which attempts to undermine this Constitution." By willfully bypassing constitutional procedures to unseat Speaker J. Fonati Koffa, the majority bloc has engaged in actions that meet this definition.

The installation of a new Speaker without constitutionally removing the incumbent is a blatant attempt to undermine the Constitution. This act does not merely challenge the authority of one individual; it challenges the rule of law, setting a dangerous precedent that governance in Liberia can be dictated by political expedience rather than constitutional order. Such actions, if left unchecked, pave the way for chaos and erode the public's confidence in the very institutions designed to protect their rights.

Article 2 of the Constitution declares its supremacy, stating: "This Constitution is the supreme and fundamental law of Liberia and its provisions shall have binding force and effect on all authorities and persons throughout the Republic." This means that no individual or group, regardless of their political clout, has the authority to contravene the Constitution. Any law, action, or decision that is inconsistent with the Constitution is void ab initio.

The majority bloc's illegal vote and induction of a new Speaker flagrantly disregard this fundamental principle. By attempting to circumvent the Constitution, they have effectively declared themselves above the law -- a position that no one in a democratic republic can justifiably claim.

The rule of law is the cornerstone of any democracy. It ensures that all actions, decisions, and policies are grounded in the law and subject to legal scrutiny. When lawmakers, who are sworn to uphold the Constitution, instead choose to violate it, they undermine the very principles they are elected to protect.

The actions of the majority bloc not only disrupt the legislative process but also threaten Liberia's broader democratic framework. By prioritizing political ambition over constitutional adherence, they risk plunging the country into a constitutional crisis. This must not be allowed to stand.

The Judiciary, as the ultimate arbiter of constitutional disputes, must intervene decisively to restore order and uphold the Constitution. The Supreme Court must affirm that the unlawful actions of the majority bloc are null and void. Anything less would embolden future attempts to subvert the Constitution, further destabilizing Liberia's governance.

The majority bloc must therefore be held accountable for their actions. Their decision to unlawfully install a new Speaker is a direct betrayal of the trust placed in them by the Liberian people. Lawmakers are elected to represent the interests of their constituents, not to advance their own political agendas at the expense of constitutional order.

The Constitution derives its authority from the people. As such, the Liberian people have a vital role to play in safeguarding it. Citizens must demand accountability from their representatives and refuse to tolerate actions that undermine democratic principles. Petitions, protests, and other lawful means of civic engagement are essential tools for holding lawmakers accountable.

The people must also remain vigilant against attempts to erode the Constitution, recognizing that such actions threaten the stability and prosperity of the nation. The events of November 21 are a stark reminder of the importance of civic participation in defending democracy.

This episode sets a dangerous precedent that cannot be ignored. If the majority bloc's actions are allowed to stand, it sends a clear message that constitutional procedures can be bypassed for political convenience. Such a precedent would weaken Liberia's democracy and embolden future attempts to undermine the Constitution.

The Constitution must be defended at all costs. It is the foundation of Liberia's democracy and the ultimate safeguard of the rights and freedoms of its people. Any attempt to subvert it, whether through force or other means, must be met with unwavering resistance.

The majority bloc must abandon their unconstitutional course and recommit to the rule of law. The Liberian people, the judiciary, and all democratic institutions must stand firm in defense of the Constitution. To do otherwise is to invite anarchy and weaken the foundation of Liberia's democracy.