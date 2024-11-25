Sierra Leone: Jean Carbgo of Sierra Leone Wins 2024 Liberia Marathon

Jean Carbgo, representing Sierra Leone's long-distance running team, emerged victorious in the 2024 Liberia Marathon, held on Sunday, November 24, in Monrovia. Cargbo's impressive performance in the half marathon highlighted her endurance and determination, securing her the top spot in this prestigious annual event.

In the 10k race, Mabinlay Kamara from Sierra Leone claimed first place. Konah Kollie secured second place, while Alieu Conteh, also from Sierra Leone, finished in third. Carlee Sesay, another standout from the Sierra Leone long-distance team, took the second spot in the women's category, with Foday Kiazolu of Liberia winning first place.

Wheelchair and Crutches Race Results:

Wheelchair 10k Race:

1st Place: Patience Johnson

2nd Place: Prince Morris

Third Place: Moses Sackie

Women's 10k Crutches Race:

1st Place: Toya Coffee

2nd Place: Yabba Massaquoi

3rd Place: Kemah Worlobah

Men's 10k Crutches Race:

1st Place: Emmanuel J. Paye

2nd Place: Emmanuel Nyumah

3rd Place: Prince Wamah

The 2024 Liberia Marathon was a remarkable display of athleticism and resilience, celebrating not only the winners but also the spirit of competition and camaraderie among participants from Liberia and Sierra Leone.