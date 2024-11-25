Nigeria: Scores Hospitalised After Free Medical Outreach in Abia

25 November 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kalu Eziyi

Scores of people have been hospitalised at different hospitals after being attended to at a free medical outreach in Abiriba, Ohafia local government area of Abia State.

The State's Commissioner for Health, Ogbonnaya Uche, stated this on Monday in a statement issued in Umuahia, the state capital, linking the incident to suspected adverse drug reaction.

The statement, sighted by LEADERSHIP, noted that: "Our dedicated healthcare personnel are working assiduously to stabilize and treat affected people."

"The ministry is deeply concerned by the consequences of unauthorized outreach. The residents should be cautious of organizers of unapproved healthcare events," he added.

Explaining that organisers of the outreach didn't obtain the ministry's approval, the statement warned that henceforth, organisers of such events will be prosecuted.

It said the State government prioritises the healthcare of the residents and urged those who wish to partner it in the health sector to approach the ministry for approval.

"This is to ensure that such activities meet established safety standards and protocols that safeguard and promote the health of the residents," the Commissioner added.

