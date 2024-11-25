Ghana: NDPC to Introduce New Guidelines for 2026-2029 Development Plans

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has held a series of orientation workshops to familiarize stakeholders with the newly finalized guidelines for the 2026-2029 Medium-Term Development Plans (MTDPs).

The workshops, held concurrently in all 16 regions of Ghana were supported by German Development Cooperation through GIZ Ghana.

In his opening remarks in Accra, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr Titus-Glover acknowledged the extensive consultations involved in creating the guidelines, which included contributions from stakeholders such as academia, professional bodies and development partners.

He noted that the guidelines reflect national development priorities and promote the harmonization of programmes and projects at all levels.

The Minister stated, "It is important to employ effective monitoring and evaluation mechanisms to ensure that development plans are not only well-formulated but also successfully implemented, ultimately benefiting local communities."

He also pointed out that the guidelines would serve as valuable reference materials for a wide range of stakeholders, including civil society, the private sector and development partners.

He reiterated the commitment of the Regional Coordinating Council to supporting the timely preparation and certification of Medium-term Development Plans, which are crucial for the allocation of the national budget starting January 2026.

"NDPC has developed these guidelines by the National Development Planning Systems Act of 1994 and its complementary legislative instrument, L.I. 2232. The guidelines provide a structured framework for the preparation of the 2026-2029 Medium-term Development Plan (MTDP) across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs), and Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs)," he added.

The Component Manager of Participation, Accountability and Integrity for a Resilient Democracy (PAIReD) programme with Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), Ms Laetitia Eryn, highlighted the comprehensive review of the previous 2022-2025 MTDP guidelines that led to the creation of the new framework.

She noted that the initiative was led by a multidisciplinary Task Team, incorporating expertise from the NDPC, the Ministry of Finance and the Land Use Spatial Planning Authority with support from the PAIReD programme.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Eryn underscored the significance of participatory governance and accountability, stating, "An integrated planning approach that aligns development plans with expenditure management and land use planning is central to achieving sustainable development and equity."

She emphasized that incorporating themes like climate adaptation and gender responsiveness into the MTDP guidelines will enhance resilience to climate change and promote inclusive development.

On his part, the Deputy Director of the Monitoring and Evaluation Division of NDPC, Mr. Bright Atiase, emphasized the importance of the orientation program for national development planning.

The workshop covered topics such as budgeting, spatial planning, statistical analysis and the integration of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to strengthen the technical capacity of participants and facilitate effective implementation of the MTDPs through collaborative efforts and resource mobilization.

Participants included key stakeholders such as Regional Development Planning Officers, Budget Analysts and Physical Planning Officers.