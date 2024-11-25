Nigeria: Govt Hands Over Reconstructed Building to Nigeria High Commission

The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey has handed over the reconstructed building of the Nigeria High Commission located at 19/21 Julius Nyerere Street at East Ridge, Accra to the High Commission.

The building was demolished by some individuals on 20th June 2020 during the night.

Handing over the building, Ms Ayorkor Botchwey expressed the government's regret over the incident, offering a formal apology for the actions of a few individuals that led to the demolition.

She stated, "The actions of a few individuals in 2020 do not reflect the true values, character, or commitment of the Ghanaian people to peace, rule of law, and respect for international obligations."

She noted that the property represents much more than its physical structure; it stands as a symbol of the enduring relationship between the two nations, built on shared values, mutual respect, and a determination to face challenges with unity and resilience.

Ms. Ayorkor Botchwey also acknowledged the efforts of all those involved in the reconstruction, including the Office of the Chief of Staff, the Ministry of National Security, Atelier Consulting Architects, and Coupbey Construction.

"Your dedication has not only restored a building but has reinforced the values of trust, respect, and cooperation that are the foundation of all diplomatic relations," she noted.

The Director of the Foreign Service Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria, Mr Chimezie Ogu, expressed appreciation for Ghana's swift and decisive response to the incident.

"The timely intervention of the Government of Ghana served to calm the nerves of Nigerians and Ghanaians alike, who could not afford to see the diplomatic relations between our two countries deteriorate," he stated.

Mr Ogu reflected on the long-standing and invaluable relationship between Ghana and Nigeria, emphasizing the two countries' shared history of working together for Africa's progress, including their joint efforts against apartheid and the fight for the liberation of other African nations from colonial rule.

He noted that the historic ties between the two nations have always been built on a foundation of mutual respect, cooperation, and unity.

"These two countries have played vital roles together to advance the course of Africa in the world, and they continue to do so. Our relations predate independence, and the interest of Africa has made Ghana and Nigeria inseparable in their course," he said.

Mr Ogu noted that the reconstruction had been completed as promised, stating, "The restored building now consists of four (4) bedroom flats to accommodate the staff of the Nigerian High Commission in Accra."

He also acknowledged Ghana's efforts to address the circumstances surrounding the demolition, including the establishment of a committee to investigate the incident and Ghana's commitment to engage with Nigeria at the highest levels to resolve the matter.

He however raised a pressing concern for Nigerian nationals and other ECOWAS citizens living in Ghana.

He pointed to the high cost of resident permits, which currently stands at USD 500, as a significant burden. This fee, along with additional costs such as mandatory medical exams and non-citizen ID cards, hinders regional integration and economic cooperation.

He urged the Ghanaian government to reconsider this policy and align it with the ECOWAS protocols on free movement, which aim to promote economic cooperation and development within the region.

Mr. Ogu further reaffirmed Nigeria's commitment to fostering stronger ties with Ghana, including the upcoming 8th Session of the Nigeria-Ghana Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation, scheduled to take place in Nigeria in the second quarter of 2025.

The session, he noted, would provide an opportunity to address historic issues, including immigration concerns and explore new areas of cooperation to further boost the friendly relations between the two countries.