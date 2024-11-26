Liberia: 11 of 26 NTA Buses Operational, Repairs Ongoing, Management Discloses

Monrovia — The Managing Director of the National Transit Authority (NTA), Mr. Edmund Forh, has announced that 11 of the 26 out-of-service NTA buses have been repaired and are ready to resume operations across Montserrado and three other counties.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Liberian Investigator over the weekend, Mr. Forh apologized to Liberians for the transportation challenges caused by the prolonged absence of NTA buses.

He attributed the delays in repairs to procedural hurdles in procuring spare parts from India. "The procurement and bidding process for spare parts, which began in May, was delayed until August due to clearance procedures by the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning," he explained.

Mr. Forh further revealed that $26,000 from the $300,000 budget was used to purchase a utility vehicle and a $100,000 generator to address the lack of electricity at the NTA compound due to unreliable power from the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC).

He assured the public that by the end of November, 15 NTA buses will be back on the streets to ease the growing transportation challenges in Monrovia and its surrounding areas. "This was made possible by the importation of spare parts through TATA, the sole operator of these buses, following a vendor selection process approved by the PPCC," he said.

In addition to ongoing repairs, Mr. Forh disclosed that negotiations are underway with international companies to procure new buses for the NTA fleet.

Addressing Public Concerns

The NTA head acknowledged the daily struggles faced by commuters due to limited public transport options. "I understand the frustration of Liberians during rush hours as they chase overcrowded buses and taxis," he said. He added that the limited capacity of available vehicles worsens traffic congestion and fails to meet the needs of the population.

Mr. Forh attributed the current state of the NTA to mismanagement by previous administrations. "When I assumed office nine months ago, only five of the 39 buses were operational. Another five were beyond repair, and 29 required major mechanical overhauls," he noted.

He also disclosed that the bus route between Duala and Broad Street, previously halted due to poor road conditions, will soon resume operations.

Impact of Motorcycle Crackdown

Transportation issues have been exacerbated by new safety regulations on motorcycles, enforced by the Liberian National Police since May 15, 2024. While intended to improve safety, the crackdown has significantly reduced the number of motorcycles available for public transport, leading to overcrowded taxis and higher transportation costs for commuters.

Plans for a New Administrative Building

Mr. Forh lamented the lack of adequate office space for the NTA's operations. "We inherited an NTA without an administrative building. My deputies and I are working out of the garage because the administrative building burned down in 2021," he said. He added that many employees are forced to work under trees within the compound due to the lack of facilities.

To address this, the NTA is preparing to break ground on a new headquarters next month, with President Joseph N. Boakai expected to lead the ceremony. The project is being finalized through coordination between the PPCC and the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning.

Recalling the Fire Incident

The devastating fire in 2021 destroyed the NTA's administrative offices in Gardnerville, along with over 809,000 Liberian dollars, nine million Leones, and $600 in cash. The tragedy has left a lasting impact on the agency's operations, but Mr. Forh assured that his team is working tirelessly to restore the NTA's image and services.

"The current management is committed to rebuilding the NTA for the benefit of all Liberians," Mr. Forh said.