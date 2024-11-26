Liberia, Egypt Sign MOU On Technical Cooperation in Fisheries and Aquaculture

Cairo, Egypt — The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Egypt's Lakes and Fish Resources Protection and Development Agency to advance technical cooperation in fisheries and aquaculture.

The agreement, signed on Monday, November 25, 2024, in Cairo, focuses on aquaculture development, strengthening fisheries governance, and fostering scientific research. According to NaFAA's Director General, the goal is to transition Liberia's subsistence fish farming sector into a commercially viable industry.

"This agreement marks a turning point for Liberia's fisheries sector," said NaFAA Director General Emma Metieh Glassco. "It will facilitate the exchange of expertise, build capacity for local farmers, and improve governance through monitoring and control systems."

Key Areas of Collaboration

The MoU prioritizes efforts to combat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing. Both countries will exchange data on authorized fishing vessels and collaborate on enforcement measures to address IUU activities.

The agreement also includes provisions for capacity-building, with training programs for Liberian fish farmers, researchers, and students. Partnerships with institutions like the University of Liberia will enable knowledge transfer and technical skill development.

"By adopting international plans and leveraging Egypt's expertise, Liberia can strengthen its monitoring systems and fisheries management," Glassco stated.

In aquaculture, the MoU will support technology transfer for tilapia farming, the development of native fish species, and improved disease management. Environmental monitoring and sustainable farming practices are also central to the collaboration.

Additionally, the agreement seeks to facilitate trade and private sector engagement between the two countries. Major General AlHussein Farahat Mohamed, Executive Director of the Egyptian agency, described the partnership as a boost for economic ties.

"This cooperation creates opportunities for mutual growth and strengthens the fisheries sectors in both nations," he said.

Both countries have committed to implementing the MoU in compliance with their domestic laws and international regulations, aiming to modernize Liberia's fisheries and aquaculture sector.