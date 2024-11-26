Nigeria Would Have Been Better If Peter Obi Won 2023 Election - Abaribe

The Senator representing Abia South, Enyinaya Abaribe, has said that Nigeria would have been in a better state if the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, had won the contest.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television's 'Politics Today' on Monday night, monitored by our correspondent, the lawmaker criticised the current administration under President Bola Tinubu, accusing it of nepotism. Abaribe stated that nepotism, which he claimed was prominent during former President Muhammadu Buhari's tenure, has worsened under Tinubu's leadership.

"If Peter Obi had won, you probably would have seen a better Nigeria than what we are seeing today," Abaribe asserted. "Number one, he would not be as nepotistic as this government, he won't, it's not in him. That is just who we are, we feel for the other people."

Backing his claims, Abaribe pointed out that Tinubu appointed four ministers from Ogun State, while many other states have just one representative in the Federal Executive Council (FEC). He argued that such lopsided appointments are unfair and further divide the country.

Reflecting on past administrations, Abaribe noted that apart from former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan, no Nigerian president has been fair to the South-East. He called on the region to focus on self-revitalisation instead of waiting for equitable treatment.

"Rather than waiting for presidents to be fair to the people of the South-East, it is high time people of the zone went back to revamp it, make it more livable, better, and more cohesive," he said.

Commenting on the arrest of Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed Prime Minister of Biafra in exile, in Finland, Abaribe described it as a welcome development. He suggested that the arrest would send a strong message to those at home perpetrating violence under Ekpa's influence.

"The Igbo had always condemned what Ekpa and his ilk try to direct from foreign lands," Abaribe noted, adding that Ekpa reportedly denied being the Biafran Prime Minister after his arrest.

Abaribe further stressed that the release of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), could help end the violence in the South-East. He argued that those committing violence in Kanu's name would lose their justification once he is released from detention.

"Many of those perpetrating violence with Kanu's name won't have any reason to continue when Kanu is released," the APGA Senator stated.