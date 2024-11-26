Nigeria: Tinubu Calls for Strengthened Funding for Nigeria's Space Programme

President Bola Tinubu has urged the National Assembly to prioritise funding for the nation's space programme to secure its position in the fourth industrial revolution.

The President called on Monday during a ceremony marking 25 years of Nigeria's achievements in space and technology.

The National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) organised the event at the Banquet Hall of the State House in Abuja.

Represented by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, President Tinubu called for a review of the legislation establishing NASRDA to create a more vibrant space sector capable of competing globally.

He emphasised the importance of integrating the private sector into the space programme, which he said would help Nigeria maximise emerging opportunities for national development.

"Great effort should be made to ensure that the private sector is mainstreamed into the heart of our space programme so that we can do more in the coming years for our national development," he stated.

The President also highlighted the need for increased budgetary support for the sector to achieve its goals, which he said could yield significant socioeconomic benefits and attract foreign investment.

"I therefore call upon our legislatures to prioritise the funding for our space programme to ensure we play a leading role in this fourth (4th) industrial revolution," he said, adding that strengthening NASRDA's mandate would enhance its local and international engagements.

He assured stakeholders of his administration's commitment to advancing science and technology and expressed optimism about Nigeria's leadership in Africa's space sector.

"The years ahead are likely to be very challenging because of the ever-changing developments in science and technology, but it is a journey that I am determined to support robustly," he said.

The President lauded NASRDA's achievements over the past 25 years, including its development and launch of satellites and its collaboration with the military for tactical services.

"I am aware that in the quest by NASRDA to bring the benefits of space for national development, it has developed and launched major space programmes," he said, citing milestones such as the establishment of the Defence Space Administration and NigComSat Ltd.

The Minister described the space sector as vital to the global economy, projecting its influence on supply chain logistics, agriculture, defence, and digital communications.

Nnaji noted that space-enabled technologies could contribute over 60% of Nigeria's new economic value in the coming years.

Also speaking at the event, the Managing Director of Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd (NigComSat), Mrs Nkechi Jane Egerton-Idehen, praised Nigeria's resilience and innovation in the space sector.

"Our journey has been a collaborative symphony of innovation, determination and excellence," she said, highlighting the impact of space technologies on communication, security, agriculture, and disaster management.

President Tinubu unveiled a 400-page compendium detailing NASRDA's activities and achievements over the past 25 years during the ceremony.