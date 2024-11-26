Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Commissions Four District Hospitals in Ashanti Region

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has on Monday, 25 November 2024, commissioned four(4) of the five(5), 40-bed District Hospitals in the Ashanti region.

The four District Hospitals in the Ashanti region are located at, Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District; Sabronum, in the Ahafo Ano South East District; Twedie, in the Atwima Kwanwoma District and Suame, in the Suame Municipal area. The district hospital at Manso Nkwanta, in the Amansie West District, is also complete but yet to be commissioned.

It will be recalled that in 2020, the Health Minister Kwaku Agyeman Manu, broke the ground for work to commence on the construction of twelve 40-bed Hospitals in Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra regions and one Polyclinic at Mim, in the Brong Ahafo region.

Constructed by VAMED Engineering GmbH of Austria, the other areas where these hospitals have been built across the country include Jumapo, Kwabeng, Nkwatia, Achiase, Adukrom, Mim and Kpone Katamanso.

A €71,500,000 Euro facility was secured from Erste Group Bank AG and Česká Spořitelna a.s towards the construction and equipping of these 40-bed hospitals, which also includes 12-units of 2-bedroom semi-detached accommodation for hospital workers at each of the facilities.

Aside the residential accomodation for the staff of the hospitals, the hospitals are equipped with an Out-Patient Department with the requisite consulting rooms, Public Health Department with 36-seater capacity waiting room, three ante-natal consulting rooms, a counselling room and two offices for Public Health Officers.

It also includes a theatre consisting of one Surgical Suite, 8-bed Paediatric Ward, 8-bed Male Ward, 8-bed Female Ward, four Labour Delivery stations, 8-bed Maternity Ward, 4-bed Lying-in and 2-bed Recovery room.

President Akufo-Addo urged the staff and the people of the areas to ensure that the facilities are adequately administered and maintained to ensure that governments commitment to improving the health status of all residents in the country through improving health care infrastructure is realised.