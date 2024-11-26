Nigeria: Governor Mutfwang Proposes N471 Billion 2025 Budget to Plateau Assembly

Presenting the bill on Monday in Jos, Mr Mutfwang tagged it the "Budget of Consolidation and Sustainability".

Governor Caleb Mutfwang has presented an appropriation bill of more than N471.134 billion to the Plateau State House of Assembly for the 2025 fiscal year.

He said the proposed budget has recurrent expenditure of more than N201.5 billion, representing 43.5 per cent of the appreciation bill, and capital expenditure of more than N258 billion, representing 56.5 per cent.

"Mr Speaker, the size of this proposed budget is more than N471.134 billion, covering both recurrent and capital expenditures.

"This budget aims to reaffirm our commitment to the peace and prosperity of Plateau, having laid a solid foundation.

"Our desire and passion is to consolidate the gains recorded in the past and rekindle our mission toward transforming and revitalising our projects and programmes across all sectors of the economy.

"It reflects our commitment to solidify the past achievements and ensure the continued growth and development of the state," he said.

The governor assured residents of the prudent utilisation of available resources and called on civil servants in the state to key into the government's vision.

Mr Mutfwang promised to be accountable and transparent, and continually enact people-centred policies to propel sustainable growth.

The governor called on the assembly to ensure speedy passage of the bill into law.

Responding, Gabriel Dewan, the speaker of the assembly, commended the governor for the timely presentation of the bill to the assembly.

Mr Dewan promised speedy scrutiny of the bill.

