Liberia: Movee to Hold National Convention, Focuses On Leadership, Unity, and Future Elections

Monrovia — The Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) is gearing up for its third national convention, set to redefine its leadership, strengthen internal unity, and shape its strategy ahead of Liberia's 2029 presidential and general elections.

The convention, scheduled for November 28 to December 1, 2024, will take place at the Rev. Dr. Samuel B. Reeves, Jr. Graduation Hall at the Liberia Baptist Theological Seminary on the Robertsfield Highway in Paynesville, outside Monrovia. It will be held under the theme, "Envisioning and Enhancing the Present and Future of the Movement for Economic Empowerment."

The convention seeks to usher in what the party describes as a "Genuine New MOVEE" by addressing leadership vacancies, reviewing its constitution, and uniting members after the October 2023 general elections. Delegates from across Liberia's 15 counties will converge for the event, with accreditation and validation of participants commencing on November 28.

One of the highlights will be the presentation of a report from the Ad-hoc Special Constitution Review Committee, which aims to amend the party's 2016 bylaws and constitution. This review is expected to set a new governance framework for the party, signaling a fresh start as MOVEE prepares for the next electoral cycle.

Additionally, the National Executive Committee (NEC) will be restructured through the election and induction of new officers. This process is seen as crucial to filling key leadership gaps within the party.

A central feature of the convention is fostering peace, reconciliation, and unity within MOVEE. According to a statement issued by the convention's chairperson, Mrs. Angeline K.W. Gborie, the event will serve as a platform for healing and moving forward following the post-election retreat.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Day One of the retreat and convention will set the stage for genuine peace, reconciliation, and unity, laying the foundation for a reenergized MOVEE," the statement emphasized.

The final day of the convention, December 1, will feature a Thanksgiving service and the launch of the Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. Women Vocational Skills Training and Empowerment Program at the party's headquarters in Paynesville. This initiative underscores MOVEE's commitment to women's empowerment and community development.

The convention will formally close on December 1, with delegates returning to their respective counties on December 2.

The party clarified that participation in the convention will be limited to accredited delegates, NEC members, and invited guests. "While we deeply value all our partisans, well-wishers, and stakeholders, it is not logistically possible to accommodate everyone in the convention hall," the statement noted.

The convention is being seen as a critical step in MOVEE's preparations for the 2029 elections. By addressing internal governance, unity, and leadership challenges, the party aims to position itself as a formidable political force in Liberia's evolving political landscape.