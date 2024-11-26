Nigeria: EFCC Amends Charge Against Binance Holdings Ltd After Gambaryan's Discharge

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Monday, amended the alleged $35.4 million money laundering charge filed against Binance Holdings Limited.

EFCC's Lawyer, Ekele Iheanacho, SAN, told Justice Emeka Nwite of the agency's resolve to amend the alleged $35.4 million charge following the discharge of Tigran Gambaryan, the 2nd defendant, in the charge.

Iheanacho said the amendment was also in compliance with the earlier court order to make the court documents tidier. The application was not opposed by the lawyer who appeared for Binance, Okiemute Okwakwa.

Iheanacho, who applied that the amended charge be ready to the defendant in line with Section 478 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA), 2015, prayed the court to enter a non-guilty plea for the defendant.

After the amended six-count charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/138/2024 was read and a non-guilty plea entered for Binance, the judge adjourned the matter until Feb. 24 and Feb. 25, 2025 for continuation of trial.

NAN observes that in the amended charge dated and filed on Nov. 25, the cryptocurrency firm is the sole defendant.

Justice Nwite had, on Oct. 23, ordered the release of Gambaryan, the detained Binance executive, from Kuje Correctional Centre.

The judge gave the order after the EFCC's counsel, R. U. Adagba, informed the court of the decision of the federal government to withdraw the charge against Gambaryan. (NAN)