Liberia: Govt Advances Gender-Responsive Budgeting

The Government of Liberia is making significant strides in implementing Gender-Responsive Budgeting (GRB) as part of its national development agenda. This initiative aims to ensure that the national budget addresses the needs of all citizens, men, women, boys, girls, and vulnerable populations fostering inclusivity and equity.

On November 22, 2024, the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, in collaboration with the World Bank, successfully concluded a five-day workshop on enhancing GRB. Held at the Lutheran Compound in Sinkor, the workshop brought together key stakeholders from various government ministries, agencies, and commissions to build capacity and raise awareness about integrating gender perspectives into national budgeting processes.

Participants discussed strategies for ensuring equitable budget allocation that addresses diverse societal needs. The workshop provided a platform for dialogue and knowledge-sharing, with experts and government officials highlighting best practices and the challenges of implementing GRB in Liberia. This initiative aligns with Liberia's commitment to equitable development and ensuring no one is left behind in national planning and resource allocation.

Officials expressed optimism about the workshop's outcomes, emphasizing the need for continuous training, collaboration, and policy reforms to achieve effective GRB implementation across all sectors.

Kpanah L. Mason, Coordinator for the Gender Responsive Planning and Budgeting National Coordination Unit at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, underscored the inclusive nature of GRB. "It's an inclusive process that captures the needs of everyone. The national budget must reflect the realities of our society," Mason noted. She emphasized that GRB allocates resources to meet diverse needs, enhancing policies and programs through gender mainstreaming.

Stephen G. Yekeg, Assistant Director of the Women Empowerment Division at the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, highlighted the importance of collaboration with public institutions. However, he pointed out challenges such as limited awareness and insufficient leadership support in some ministries and agencies. "Many officials don't fully understand the importance of gender mainstreaming, making implementation difficult. Engaging leadership is key to overcoming this," Yekeg explained.

Operational challenges within spending entities were also noted. "Our budget runs from January to December, but delays in implementation sometimes affect timelines," Mason added.

Pewee J. Laward, Assistant Director for Gender and Social Inclusion at the Ministry of Justice, acknowledged the novelty of GRB and the need for broader awareness. "We need senior management, financial experts, and budget officers to understand this process. Education and awareness are essential for success," he said. Laward emphasized that GRB could address the unique needs of Liberia's justice system, ensuring equal access to justice for all.

Institutions like the Ministry of Transport and the Governance Commission are beginning to integrate GRB into their operations. Marilyn Cummings-Smith, responsible for training and development at the Ministry of Transport, described GRB as a new concept for the ministry. "We are excited to be on board. This initiative will ensure balanced and inclusive policies for everyone," she stated.

Younger Johnson Nah, Director of the Gender and Social Inclusion Unit at the Governance Commission, echoed this enthusiasm. "Our policies will no longer be gender-blind but inclusive, ensuring that boys, girls, men, and women benefit equally," Nah affirmed.

Despite challenges, officials remain optimistic about GRB's potential to transform Liberia's budgeting and policy landscape. Training programs have raised awareness and built capacity, with efforts underway to develop roadmaps for integrating GRB across all governmental institutions.

"This is not just a task for the Ministry of Gender. It's a collective effort that requires ownership from all institutions," Yekeg emphasized. Mason added that continued engagement, collaboration, and capacity building could lead to a fully inclusive budgeting process that addresses Liberia's diverse needs.

Liberia's commitment to gender-responsive budgeting reflects its dedication to fostering inclusivity and equity. As the nation progresses, integrating GRB into policies and programs will ensure a more equitable distribution of resources and opportunities, strengthening the foundation for sustainable development.