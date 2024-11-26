Nigeria: Tinubu to Present 2025 Budget to N/Assembly Tomorrow

26 November 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

President Bola Tinubu will on Wednesday present the 2025 budget proposal to a joint session of the National Assembly.

This was made known by the Secretary, of Research and Information at the National Assembly, Dr Ali Barde Umoru, in the National Assembly on Monday.

He stated this while confirming the budget presentation to journalists and requesting a list of those to be allowed into the chamber.

Ahead of the budget presentation, Tinubu had three weeks ago, forwarded to both chambers of the National Assembly, the 20224 - 2026 Medium Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper where the sum of N26.1tn was proposed as the total expenditure profile for the 2025 fiscal year.

The Senate through its committee on Finance after two weeks of interactive sessions with heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies on revenue and expenditure projections made for them, approved the MTEF.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.