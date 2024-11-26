Nigeria: Benue Community Decries Attacks, Destruction of Produce

Makurdi — The people of Mbatyula Council Ward in Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State have decried unending attacks and destruction of farm produce by alleged armed herders.

Residents of the area told our correspondent on phone that they had faced continued attacks by armed herders for the past four years.

The residents, who preferred anonymity, claimed that despite the anti-open grazing law implemented by the Benue State government, the community continues to experience loss of lives, properties and farm produce.

"In the last one week alone, several attacks ravaged the area, with no response from the authorities. Among the affected villages was the hometown of former Director of Protocol, Mr Igbana Kwazan, where family members were killed, others injured, and several damages recorded," they said.

A resident lamented, "It's pitiful that all our farm produce have been destroyed by the cows. This has been happening yearly for the past four years without any action from the government."

The residents are pleading for decisive government's intervention to halt the cycle of violence and restore peace to the troubled community.

Police spokeswoman for Benue command, SP Catherine Anene, was yet to respond to the matter as at the time of filing this report.