Nigeria: Hoodlums Stab Four Drivers, Two Residents in FCT

Hoodlums suspected to be scavengers have reportedly stabbed four trailer drivers and two residents of Unguwar Dodo in Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT.

One of the victims, a resident of Unguwar Dodo, Abdullahi Nasir, while narrating the incident, said it happened around 6am on Monday.

He said one of the hoodlums pulled out a knife and stabbed him on his hand and his neighbour when they attempted to apprehend some hoodlums in the area.

He said he was in his room shortly after he returned from Subhi prayer, when he heard some neighbours shouting 'thief' 'thief' and he rushed out of the house to find out what was happening.

According to him, it was some trailer drivers who raised an alarm after the hoodlums attacked them with knives after stealing some valuables from their trucks.

He said, "Upon hearing the neighbour's shouts, I rushed out of my house, not knowing that one of the hoodlums was hiding behind an uncompleted building. While attempting to arrest one of them, the other one stabbed me and my neighbour."

Nasir added that the hoodlums had earlier stabbed four trailer drivers, who parked by the road after stealing from their trailer trucks.

He said they were later rushed to Alheri hospital near Gwagwalada main market for treatment.

The spokeswoman of the FCT police command, SP Josephine Adeh, could not be reached for comments on the incident.