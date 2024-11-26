Ghana: Miner Jailed, Fined Gh¢8,400 for Stealing Motorcycle

A 28-year-old small scale miner, Collins Adu, who stole a motorbike worth GH¢13,500, has been sentenced to one day imprisonment, by the Tarkwa Circuit court.

Adu would serve another 7 years imprisonment in hard labour, if he fails to pay GH¢8,400 fine imposed on him by the court.

He pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and stealing, and begged the court, presided by Mrs Hathia Ama Manu for forgiveness.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Abraham Ayitey, told the court that Francis Arhin, the complainant, is a resident of Bawdie in the Wassa Amanfi East Municipality, and a commercial motorcycle rider, while Adu resided at Bogoso in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

The prosecution said the complainant parked his unregistered haojin motorcycle at his house and retired to bed, and woke up the following day only to detect that it had been stolen.

Chief Insp Ayitey revealed that the complainant alerted neighbours and friends in Bawdie and its environs to help him find his missing motorcycle.

Prosecution again disclosed that Adu was later seen at Wassa Bawdie riding the complainant's motorcycle and he was arrested and taken to the Bawdie Police station.

Chief Insp Ayitey said when the complainant was invited to the police station, he identified the motorcycle as his own.

The court heard that Adu confessed to the crime, saying that he sneaked into the complainant's house in the night, and stole the motorcycle and has since been using it for errands until he was arrested. --GNA