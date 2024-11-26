Ghana: Labourer Remanded for Unlawful Entry, Theft

A 20-year-old labourer has been remanded in prison custody for unlawful entry and stealing, by the Asante Abuakwa circuit court, in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Ishmael Ayangah pleaded not guilty when he appeared before the court, presided by Mrs Philomina Asiedu, and the case has been adjourned to December 3, this year.

Police Detective Inspector Ntim Boadu, prosecuting, said

that Ayangah was an employee of the complainant's company at Kobeng, near Nkawie, in the region.

The court heard that when the complainant arrived home from work, he realised his room had been ransacked.

Insp Boadu said the complainant detected that GHc 5,250.00 cash, two mobile phones, valued at Ghc 2,800, and personal belongings, valued at GHc 1,450, had been stolen from his room.

According to the prosecution, the complainant initiated his own investigation, and was hinted by a co-tenant that Ayangah and his friend, known as Latif, now at large, were seen returning from the room.

Insp Boadu said a report was made to the police at Nkawie, and Ayangah was arrested.

The court heard that that the suspect admitted the charges in his caution statement. --GNA