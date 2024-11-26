Ghana: Labourer Remanded for Unlawful Entry, Theft

26 November 2024
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A 20-year-old labourer has been remanded in prison custody for unlawful entry and stealing, by the Asante Abuakwa circuit court, in the Atwima Nwabiagya South Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

Ishmael Ayangah pleaded not guilty when he appeared before the court, presided by Mrs Philomina Asiedu, and the case has been adjourned to December 3, this year.

Police Detective Inspector Ntim Boadu, prosecuting, said

that Ayangah was an employee of the complainant's company at Kobeng, near Nkawie, in the region.

The court heard that when the complainant arrived home from work, he realised his room had been ransacked.

Insp Boadu said the complainant detected that GHc 5,250.00 cash, two mobile phones, valued at Ghc 2,800, and personal belongings, valued at GHc 1,450, had been stolen from his room.

According to the prosecution, the complainant initiated his own investigation, and was hinted by a co-tenant that Ayangah and his friend, known as Latif, now at large, were seen returning from the room.

Insp Boadu said a report was made to the police at Nkawie, and Ayangah was arrested.

The court heard that that the suspect admitted the charges in his caution statement. --GNA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.