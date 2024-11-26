Troops of the Nigerian army have killed "several" suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed militant wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Imo State, Nigeria's South-east.

The troops killed the suspected IPOB members on Monday during a gun battle, according to a statement posted on the Nigerian army's Facebook page.

According to the statement, the shootout between the troops and the IPOB members occurred along the Ekeututu-Ihiteunansa Road in the Orsu Local Government Area of the state.

The statement said the troops conducted the "rigorous fighting patrol" along the area as part of an ongoing clearance operation targeting remnants of IPOB members in the South-east.

Troops of Operation Udo KA of the Nigerian army carried out the operation.

"During the operation, the troops encountered suspected IPOB/ESN members.

"In the ensuing engagement, several of the suspected criminals were neutralised," the army said.

Pump-action guns, improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and IED-making materials, as well as charms, were recovered during the operation, according to the army.

The Acting Chief of Army Staff, O.O. Oluyede, has commended the troops for their gallantry, the statement said.

Mr Oluyede, a lieutenant general, urged the troops to sustain their efforts in eliminating criminals from their hideouts.

The army chief also reassured the people of the South-east to carry on with their daily activities without fear.

IPOB, a group seeking to carve out a sovereign state of Biafra from the South-east and some parts of the South-south of Nigeria, has been linked to some deadly attacks in two regions.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

The Nigerian security agencies, mainly the military, have been raiding camps belonging to the group and other separatist groups, in the South-east.

Both personnel of the security agencies and members of the separatist groups have been killed during such deadly operations in the region.