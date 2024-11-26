Liberia: FDA to Evict Illegal Occupants From Sapo Park, Craves Increase National Budgetary Support

Jalay Town — The Forestry Development Authority (FDA), in an effort to restore dignity to conservation and protect endangered species and other forest resources within protected areas, is preparing to clear Sapo National Park of illegal occupants.

This decision follows a recent publication by the Liberia Forest Media Watch, which uncovered violations of the government's ban, leading to increased illegal activities a year after the park was declared a "no-go zone."

Speaking to reporters on Friday, FDA Technical Conservation Manager Jerry Yonmah stated that discussions are ongoing to address the issue and emphasized the need for the central government to increase the FDA's budget through the upcoming FY 2025 national budget. According to him, additional funding is essential to address the pressing challenges that hinder effective management of the country's oldest biodiversity hotspot.

"We are currently holding discussions, and very soon, we will move to ensure the park is cleared. We are also calling on the central government for increased budgetary support through the national budget. This will enable smooth operations and enhance enforcement and regulations," Yonmah said.

Yonmah explained that while donor partners have been supporting the FDA over the years, such funding is typically allocated for specific projects and livelihood programs, leaving the responsibility for clearing the park and enforcing regulations to the government.

"The park is managed by the FDA, but it belongs to the government of Liberia. Given the ongoing illegal activities, the government must empower the FDA financially to restore order by removing those illegal occupants. The FDA cannot do this on its own," he stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Photo of Engender Species in the park

Yonmah noted that all revenues collected by the FDA are deposited directly into government coffers, and the agency does not have direct control over expenditure. Its operations are solely dependent on allocations provided through the national budget.

The FDA is considering recruiting additional manpower to serve as rangers to safeguard the park. However, Yonmah stressed that this plan hinges on adequate funding from the government.

FDA Technical Manager for Conservation Jerry Yonmah

"The increase in illegal activities is largely due to weak enforcement and regulation, which result from inadequate budgetary support. With proper funding, we can recruit more rangers to effectively protect the park and curb illegal activities," he explained.

Yonmah reiterated the importance of addressing the growing challenges in Sapo National Park, urging the central government to prioritize funding for the FDA to ensure the park's preservation.

"This park is a national treasure. We need immediate financial empowerment to restore order and uphold conservation efforts," he concluded.