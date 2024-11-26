Liberia: Widow in Desperate Need After Devastating Fire, Appeals for Aid

Garjay Town, River Cess — A 50-year-old widow, Mama Momoh, is calling on humanitarians for urgent help after a fire destroyed her three-bedroom house on November 7, 2024, the same day as Liberia's National Thanksgiving Day. The fire, which gutted the entire inner part of the house, has left Momoh and her six dependents without shelter and basic necessities.

While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is believed that a faulty connection between a solar panel and a cell phone battery may have triggered the blaze. According to reports, Arthur Tompoe, a fire service officer from the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS) who resides in the same house, had a solar connection in his room. It is said that while Tompoe was away, Momoh's daughter entered his room to charge her phone, leading to an explosion and a devastating fire that quickly spread.

Despite the valiant efforts of community members to control the fire, they were unable to prevent the destruction. The flames ravaged the home, burning everything in its path, including personal belongings, clothing, and important documents. Tompoe's items, including his uniforms and boots, were also consumed in the fire.

Now, in the wake of the disaster, Mama Momoh and her six dependents are staying with neighbors, unable to return to their burned-out home. The widow, who is also caring for her grandchildren, is in dire need of both temporary shelter and long-term assistance for rebuilding. She is calling on kind-hearted individuals and organizations to help provide roofing materials, food, and support for her family.

"To even get food, people have to feel sorry for me before I eat," Mama Momoh said, her voice filled with despair. "I don't have a place to lay my head. I don't know what to do."

The remains of Momoh's burnt house: Photo by Eric Opa Doue

Despite the overwhelming tragedy, there is another layer of tension. Tompoe, whose belongings were also destroyed in the fire, is reportedly demanding $80 from Mama Momoh to replace his lost uniforms and other items. He claims that he did not ask her directly for the money, but instead pleaded for her assistance, explaining that he cannot afford to replace his uniforms without external help.

"I was not there when the fire started," Tompoe explained. "They forced my door open, and everything got burned. I did not demand money from her, but I pleaded for her to help me with $80 to purchase new uniforms. The Government just issued us these uniforms, and I don't have money to buy replacements."

While it is clear that Tompoe is in need of financial support for his uniforms, the timing of his request has sparked controversy, as Mama Momoh is already struggling to survive and provide for her family after the devastating loss.

The community has expressed a willingness to help Mama Momoh by providing local materials such as sticks, sand, and rocks for the rebuilding of her home. However, they are calling for external assistance to supply essential building materials such as roofing and other construction items to ensure that she can have a safe place to live again.

In this time of great loss, Mama Momoh's situation is urgent. With no financial resources and limited support from the community, she is desperately appealing for humanitarian aid to restore her family's home and dignity.

She can be reached via telephone at 077 029 5305.