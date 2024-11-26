Liberia: Enator Nuquay Urges St. Augustine Graduates to Dare to Be Different

Kakata, Margibi County — Margibi County Senator Emmanuel Nuquay is urging graduates of the St. Augustine Episcopal Mission High School in Kakata to embrace their individuality and commit to shaping a bright and better future for themselves if they must make a difference in society.

Speaking on the topic "In Pursuit of Your Educational Sojourn, Dare to Be Different," the as the 55th Commencement Convocation Speaker, Senator Nuquay shared practical wisdom and life lessons of what it takes to compete in a society like Liberia with limited opportunities.

He said graduating from high school marks a very important moment and an incredible achievement in the lives of the young graduates reminding of the importance of education in securing a better future quoting Malcolm X, he declared, "Education is a passport to the future; for tomorrow belongs to those who prepare for it today" he noted.

The Margibi Senator emphasized the importance of standing out in a society often driven by conformity.

"Over the years, I have come to realize that the reason most people in our society don't change is simply that they do not dare to be different," he said.

He at the same time encouraged the graduates to challenge themselves, take risks, and create their own paths as nothing good comes easily.

"Being different means charting your own course and destiny, cultivating positive attitudes, and nurturing bonds rooted in love and commitment," he added.

The Margibi County Senator highlighted that having a unique ideology is key to personal growth and societal contribution. "William Channing once said, 'Every man is intended to have a character of his own; to be what no other is and to do what no other can do.' This is a principle I urge you to live by" Nuquay pleaded.

Acknowledging the graduates' potential, Senator Nuquay urged them to view success as the result of effort and discipline, rather than luck or shortcuts.

Quoting David McClelland, he noted, "Those with high need for achievement are not gamblers; they are always challenged to win by personal efforts, not by luck."

He challenged the students to invest in their futures through consistent hard work and determination, envisioning a time when they would contribute significantly to Liberia's growth and development.

In a strong tone, Senator Nuquay reminded the graduates that life is a series of daily tests and one must either passed or failed the daily test of life but cautioned that every day is also an opportunity to grow beyond your present barriers and circumstances,"

He urged the young scholars to seize each moment as a chance to improve and achieve greatness.

The senator ended his speech by thanking the school administration for its dedication to nurturing the next generation and encouraging parents to continue supporting their children as well reminding the graduates that their journey had just begun and that daring to be different would be the key to unlocking a bright and fulfilling future.