Liberia: Fire Service Boss Denies Fire Extinguisher Sales Allegations

Monrovia — The Director of the Liberia National Fire Service (LNFS), Col. G. Warsuwah Barvoul, has refuted allegations that the agency is engaged in selling fire extinguishers or issuing fake receipts to the public, including vehicle owners, as claimed by some citizens.

Addressing a press conference at the LNFS headquarters on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Col. Barvoul clarified that the LNFS only charges a mandatory fire service insurance fee of $15, which is paid directly to the government's account through the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA). Once the fee is paid, the LNFS issues a safety certificate to the individual.

He emphasized that the agency does not sell fire extinguishers. Instead, the LNFS has officially certified three vendors--Gesco, Moneh, and Forever 21--to sell fire extinguishers in Monrovia and surrounding areas. Col. Barvoul warned that anyone selling fire extinguishers and issuing receipts outside these certified vendors is engaging in unauthorized and criminal activity.

"Any individual out there selling fire extinguishers and giving out receipts to the public is unauthorized and criminal. The LNFS has only certified three vendors to carry out this responsibility," Col. Barvoul declared.

The LNFS Director also dispelled claims that funds generated from the fire service insurance fee are used solely by the agency. He explained that the money is deposited into the national government's account through the LRA and not directly accessed by the LNFS.

Col. Barvoul urged vehicle owners and the general public to prioritize their safety by purchasing fire extinguishers and adhering to fire safety regulations. He stressed the importance of having fire extinguishers in homes and vehicles as a proactive measure to respond to potential fire outbreaks.

"So, you bought your car for $15,000 or $20,000, or you built your house worth thousands of dollars, but you can't buy a fire extinguisher? Let's take safety seriously, my people. This is for your protection," Col. Barvoul stated emphatically.

To enhance public knowledge about fire safety, the LNFS announced plans to launch a nationwide awareness campaign starting Monday. The campaign will target schools, markets, communities, and electoral districts, including leeward counties.

"The law mandates that everyone should have fire extinguishers--it's for your safety. You have children at home playing with electricity and other materials that could cause a fire. Having a fire extinguisher allows you to respond immediately," Barvoul explained.

The awareness drive aims to educate citizens on the operations of the LNFS and the importance of fire safety measures, particularly the acquisition of fire extinguishers for homes and vehicles.

The LNFS is appealing to all citizens to comply with fire safety regulations and take proactive steps to protect themselves, their families, and their properties from potential fire disasters.