Liberia: National Road Fund Concludes Town Hall Meetings in Monrovia

Monrovia — Residents of Peace Island and Doe Communities in Monrovia on November 8th and 15th respectively participated in two informative town hall meetings organized by the Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding (CEMESP) on behalf of the National Road Fund of Liberia (NRFL). These meetings were part of an ongoing effort to engage local communities in understanding the operations and impact of the NRFL, particularly focusing on its role in road development and maintenance across Liberia.

At the Peace Island Community Town Hall meeting, which saw a strong turnout of community members, the Manager of the NRFL Madam Joseta Neufville-Wento took center stage to highlight the importance of maintaining roads funded by the National Road Fund. In her address, she emphasized the role of the NRFL in generating and expending funds for road projects, detailing how the Fund finances the construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of vital road infrastructures across the country.

"These roads are not just constructed; they are funded by the National Road Fund with contributions from various sources, including taxes on petroleum products and donor funds. It is, therefore, critical for us all to take good care of these roads to ensure their longevity and the continued development of our country," she urged the residents. Her call to action was to inspire community ownership and care for the Peace Island community road which was also funded by the NRFL.

Meanwhile, in Doe Community, the town hall meeting saw a detailed presentation from NRFL Chief Program officer Albert Samukai and Media Relations Director Emmett Coker. They explained the various projects financed by the NRFL and provided insight into how the Fund is playing a significant role in road infrastructure improvements in Liberia. They also discussed the strategic goals of the NRFL, such as ensuring that funds are efficiently utilized for the betterment of the country's road network.

The town hall meetings were organized by CEMESP as part of a broader communication and visibility strategy, following a consultancy awarded to the organization by the NRFL. CEMESP's involvement aims to foster transparency, enhance public awareness, and ensure that citizens understand the workings of the NRFL and its contributions to national development.

As part of the strategy, the sessions also gave residents a chance to voice their concerns and ask questions about the road projects and other related issues, strengthening the link between the government, the NRFL, and the communities they serve.

These dialogues reflect a growing commitment by the NRFL and CEMESP to engage with the public, providing them with the information they need to understand the critical role road infrastructure plays in Liberia's development. Through such initiatives, the NRFL hopes to build greater accountability and support for its projects, ensuring that Liberia's roads remain sustainable and beneficial for all citizens.