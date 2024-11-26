Liberia: Chair of Liberia Configuration of the Peacebuilding Commission Visits Liberia

Monrovia — The Chair of the Liberia Configuration of the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) and Permanent Representative of Sweden to the United Nations, Ms. Nicola Clase, is leading a high-level delegation on a mission to Liberia from November 21-26, 2024. The visit is aimed at advancing dialogue on Liberia's peacebuilding priorities, assessing progress, and exploring strategies to address emerging challenges in sustaining peace.

During a courtesy visit to Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Madam Sara Beysolow Nyanti, on Friday, November 22, 2024, Ms. Clase underscored the importance of continued collaboration between Liberia and the international community in fostering peace and stability.

Welcoming the delegation on behalf of H.E. President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., Foreign Minister Nyanti expressed Liberia's profound gratitude to the United Nations and the Peacebuilding Commission for their steadfast support. She highlighted Liberia's ARREST Agenda, which prioritizes peacebuilding, good governance, transparency, and the fight against corruption as key pillars for national development.

Foreign Minister Nyanti elaborated on the government's commitment to addressing issues of justice and reconciliation, including the potential establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC). She emphasized that this initiative is essential to ensure accountability, deliver justice for victims, and promote long-term peace.

"Liberia is at a critical juncture in its peacebuilding journey. The support of the international community has been instrumental, and we look forward to deepening our collaboration to sustain peace and build a prosperous future for all Liberians," Foreign Minister Nyanti stated.

The Dean of the Cabinet highlighted the need for comprehensive transitional justice measures, focusing on criminal accountability, reparations, and reconciliation. She reiterated Liberia's commitment to these principles and called on the international community to support the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC).

Recognizing that Liberia's population is young, Foreign Minister Nyanti stressed the critical importance of youth empowerment in sustaining peace.

"The energy and potential of Liberia's youth must be harnessed for the country's development and peacebuilding efforts. By investing in education, skills training, and leadership opportunities, we can ensure a brighter future for the next generation," she stated.

Foreign Minister Nyanti commended the pivotal role of the United Nations Peacebuilding Fund (PBF) in Liberia's journey toward sustained peace. She expressed the government's deep appreciation for the Fund's support and urged continued collaboration to address the remaining challenges in Liberia's peacebuilding process.

"The partnership between Liberia and the United Nations has been transformative, and we remain committed to working together to achieve our shared vision of a peaceful, resilient Liberia," Foreign Minister Nyanti added.

Ms. Clase expressed her optimism about Liberia's progress and reaffirmed the United Nations' commitment to supporting the country's peacebuilding agenda.

"Our visit is an opportunity to engage with Liberia's leadership and stakeholders, assess ongoing projects, and identify ways to further strengthen peacebuilding efforts. Liberia's resilience and dedication to peace are commendable," Ms. Clase stated.

During the delegation's visit, they are scheduled to meet with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., senior government officials, and key stakeholders, including civil society organizations and representatives of Liberia's youth and women's groups.

The delegation will also visit key peacebuilding project sites to gain first-hand insights into the impact of ongoing initiatives. Special attention will be given to progress on the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court, a cornerstone of Liberia's transitional justice framework.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Foreign Minister Nyanti used the occasion to appeal to the international community for sustained support in addressing Liberia's peacebuilding priorities. She emphasized the importance of global solidarity in realizing the country's goals, particularly in areas such as transitional justice, youth empowerment, and social cohesion.

"We call on our international partners to stand with Liberia as we navigate this crucial phase of our nation's history. Together, we can ensure that the sacrifices of our people lead to lasting peace and prosperity," she concluded.

The visit by Ms. Clase and her delegation marks a significant step in deepening the partnership between Liberia and the international community. As Liberia continues its journey toward peace and development, the government remains committed to upholding the principles of accountability, reconciliation, and inclusivity.