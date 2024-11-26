Liberia: Renowned Coaches From America and Africa to Launch Youth Basketball Camp in Liberia

25 November 2024
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Edwin B. Dolo

Monrovia — The Liberia Basketball Association (LBA), in partnership with the Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA), is set to host a transformative five-day basketball training camp for over 30 young players and 30 coaches across Liberia. The program kicks off this Monday, November 25, 2024, and will run through November 30.

The camp, featuring renowned coaches from America and Africa, is designed to elevate the standard of basketball in Liberia through advanced skill training and strategic coaching sessions.

Calvin Diggs, Secretary General of the LBA, emphasized the significance of the initiative in shaping the future of Liberian basketball. "This is an incredible opportunity for our young athletes and coaches to gain invaluable skills and insights from some of the best minds in basketball," Diggs said.

He noted that the youth camp aims to nurture talent at the grassroots level by exposing participants to international standards of play. The sessions will include intensive drills, strategic workshops, and personal development programs to prepare players and coaches for higher levels of competition.

"Our goal is to create a pathway for young players to excel, not just locally but internationally," Diggs explained. "By collaborating with FIBA and bringing in top-tier coaches, we're ensuring that our athletes receive world-class training."

The program also places a strong emphasis on coach development. Thirty local basketball coaches will train alongside their international counterparts, fostering an environment of shared learning and professional growth.

"Investing in our coaches is just as important as investing in our players," Diggs remarked. "Their development is crucial for the sustained growth and success of basketball in Liberia."

The camp represents a collaborative effort to establish a brighter future for Liberian basketball, with the dual aim of nurturing talent and empowering coaches to lead the next generation of stars

