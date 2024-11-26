Liberia: Bea Mountain and Arcelormittal Named Top Tax Contributors for 2022-2023

Congo Town — The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has honored Bea Mountain Mining Corporation and ArcelorMittal-Liberia as the highest tax contributors for 2023 and 2022, respectively, during the prestigious Taxpayers Appreciation Awards Night.

The ceremony, held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, brought together government officials, business leaders, and development partners to celebrate outstanding contributions to Liberia's national revenue.

This year's event marked a return of the awards after a hiatus in 2022 due to the general elections. Businesses and individuals across various sectors were recognized for their compliance and dedication to supporting the nation's development through tax contributions.

LRA Deputy Commissioner General Trixie Greaves spoke on the significance of celebrating Liberia's top taxpayers, emphasizing the role of compliance in fostering economic growth.

"These awards go beyond recognizing tax payments; they aim to foster a culture of accountability and compliance, which is critical to national progress," Greaves said.

Honorees spanned multiple categories, including large taxpayers, small and medium enterprises, natural resource companies, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations. Notable awardees included Firestone Liberia, Ecobank, the Ministry of Mines and Energy, the Catholic Education Secretariat, and the Carter Center.

Greaves praised their exemplary contributions and urged others to emulate their commitment to Liberia's development agenda.

Speaking on behalf of the honorees, Marcus Wleh, Head of Sustainability and External Relations at ArcelorMittal-Liberia, underscored the shared responsibility of taxpayers in driving national growth.

"Being recognized as a top contributor reflects our unwavering commitment to Liberia's economic development," Wleh stated. "The partnership between the private sector and the government is critical to advancing national goals."

Wleh called on stakeholders to remain steadfast in their fiscal responsibilities, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in achieving Liberia's financial aspirations.

The ceremony also focused on the LRA's ambitious "Moving to Billions" vision. Commissioner General Dorbor Jallah outlined a roadmap to increase annual revenue collection to $1 billion, a key step in transforming Liberia's economy.

"To reach this target, we are implementing strategic reforms to modernize the tax system and enhance compliance," Jallah announced.

Among the planned initiatives are the introduction of electronic fiscal devices for real-time sales monitoring and the replacement of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) with a Value-Added Tax (VAT) by 2026. Additionally, the LRA aims to digitize vehicle registration and other government services by 2025 to broaden the tax base and improve transparency.

"Together, we can move Liberia toward sustainable growth and fiscal stability," Jallah said, urging all taxpayers to rally behind the vision articulated in the "Moving to Billions" theme.