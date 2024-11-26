Liberia: Minnaert Slams Threatening Fans Despite FC Fassell's Victory Over Heaven Eleven

Belgian coach Ivan Minnaert has expressed anger at football fans, believed to be supporters of FC Fassell, who carried placards threatening him before Sunday's league match against Heaven Eleven.

The placards read: "Any attempt to give us defeat or draw, we will chase you out of Liberia. Coach Minnaert, win or leave."

Despite the hostile display, FC Fassell secured a 1-0 victory. In a post-match interview, Minnaert alleged that the fans were paid to intimidate him.

"My impression is, before the game, some people were paid to make noise. Fans are there to support the team, not to threaten the coach. Somebody paid these people, people we haven't seen on the field before, and they came with placards. What's the meaning of that?" Minnaert remarked.

The Belgian tactician remains unbeaten in seven league matches, with five wins and two draws, keeping Fassell at the top of the First Division with 17 points, one ahead of LPRC Oilers.

However, Fassell's recent performances have been mixed. They were eliminated from the league cup by struggling second-division side District 17 FC and managed only a 1-1 draw against Global Pharma last week. Minnaert attributed the cup exit to the unpredictable nature of knockout games, stating, "League cup games are always a 50-50 situation; you can either win or lose."

The coach highlighted his efforts in rebuilding the team structure and expressed satisfaction with leading the league. Minnaert, under contract with FC Fassell until 2027, has been tasked with winning this season's LFA First Division title.

To support this goal, the club organized a 21-day training camp in Egypt and a pre-season tournament in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, with participation from two foreign clubs. Additionally, Fassell signed three foreign players, including two Moroccans and a Gambian goalkeeper, alongside three former Lone Star players: Zah Krangar, Solomon Grimes, and Tonia Tisdell.

Elsewhere, LPRC Oilers suffered their first defeat of the season, a 3-1 loss to Bea Mountain at Tusa Field in Gardnersville. Sierra Leonean striker Ismael Dumbuya scored a hat-trick, lifting Bea Mountain to 15 points, just two behind leaders FC Fassell.

In other matches, Mighty Barrolle secured their first win of the season with a 1-0 victory over Shaita Angels. Watanga's struggles continued with a 3-2 loss to Paynesville FC at Doris Williams Stadium in Buchanan. Meanwhile, LISCR FC defeated Global Pharma 2-1 at Tusa Field.