Liberia: Samda Launches Scouting Tournament Across Six Counties

The Saclepea — Mah Development Association (SAMDA) has officially launched the "Tolbert Total Involvement Tournament: Liberian Youth Development Through Sports (Taking Soccer to the Classroom)."

This special tournament will feature male and female soccer teams from selected high schools in six of Liberia's 15 counties: Montserrado, Margibi, Grand Bassa, Lofa, Bong, and Nimba.

The tournament's primary goal is to scout talented young athletes and introduce them to universities in the United States, providing opportunities for educational and athletic advancement.

SAMDA's team in Liberia will collaborate with school administrations, sports directors, coaches, and sports journalists to ensure the collection of detailed and relevant information about the participating students.

The winner of the tournament will earn the honor of representing Liberia at the prestigious Kwame Nkrumah Trophy competition in Accra, Ghana.

SAMDA, a non-profit community development organization, is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, with chapters in several African countries, including Liberia. The organization is dedicated to charitable, educational, religious, and scientific purposes.

Mr. Tony Fele Konah, the Chief Executive Officer of SAMDA, emphasized that this initiative underscores the importance of sports as a powerful tool for youth development and educational advancement, reinforcing SAMDA's commitment to empowering communities and fostering educational opportunities.