Lesotho: Basotho Favour Open Trade, Neutrality in War, Greater African Voice in International Affairs

Growing share of citizens see China's influence as substantial and positive.

Key findings

Basotho are more satisfied than dissatisfied with the way that SADC and the AU recognise Lesotho's needs and interests in their decision making. o But more than two-thirds (68%) say African countries should have a greater say in international decision-making bodies like the United Nations.

About seven in 10 citizens (69%) prefer free trade over limiting international trade to protect domestic producers. o A majority (59%) favour open trade with countries around the world, while about four in 10 would privilege trade with African countries (23%) or with countries in Southern Africa (15%).

Only 6% of respondents say they have heard of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Majorities of Basotho welcome the economic and political influence on their country of SADC (76%), China (71%), the United States (62%), and the AU (55%). But only 14% see the influence of Russia as positive.

Asked who helped Lesotho most during the COVID-19 pandemic, respondents most frequently cite China (37%), followed by the United States (17%) and the AU or Africa CDC (9%).

The proportions of citizens who see China's influence on Lesotho as substantial (68%) and positive (71%) have risen significantly over the past few years.

Among Basotho who are aware of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, two-thirds (67%) favour taking a neutral stance in the war.

Lesotho faces persistent economic challenges. Landlocked and surrounded by South Africa, the country relies heavily on external aid and trade within the Southern African Customs Union (SACU), which supplies nearly half of its government revenue. This dependency renders it vulnerable to fluctuations in trade dynamics, especially trade with South Africa, its largest partner (World Bank, 2024; International Monetary Fund, 2024).

While textile exports have been boosted by duty-free access to U.S. markets under the African Growth and Opportunity Act, other exports such as diamonds, water, wool, and mohair play a more substantial role in the nation's economy, along with remittances from Basotho working abroad, mainly in South Africa. Experts emphasise the urgent need for fiscal reforms and economic diversification to ensure the country's long-term economic stability (Heritage Foundation, 2023; International Monetary Fund, 2024).

Politically, Lesotho has repeatedly relied on intervention by South Africa and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to maintain peace and stability (Williams, 2020).

Lesotho has long enjoyed friendly relations with China and is a participant in China's Belt and Road Initiative, most prominently completing the Chinese-funded Ha Mpiti-Sehlabathebe Road this year (Owolabi, 2024; Xinhua News Agency, 2024).

The country ratified the African Continental Free Trade Agreement in 2020 (United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, 2020). Early this year, with SADC support, Lesotho joined Botswana, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zambia in implementing a coordinated border management strategy aimed at enhancing border efficiency (Southern African Development Community, 2024).

How do Basotho view their economic and political relations with the rest of the world?

Findings from the most recent Afrobarometer survey show that Basotho are largely supportive of international trade and political cooperation. They welcome the economic and political influence of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), the African Union (AU), China, and the United States. In particular, perceptions that China's influence on Lesotho is substantial and positive have increased sharply.

Most Basotho endorse open trade, though many would privilege trade with African countries. But only about one in 20 Basotho are aware of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Citizens generally express satisfaction with the way Lesotho's needs and interests are recognised in SADC and AU decision making, but they say African countries need a stronger voice in global platforms like the United Nations.

Maakwe Cumanzala Maakwe Cumanzala is a Neubauer Family Economics and Public Policy PhD student at Tufts University.