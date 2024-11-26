Zimbabwe's Human Rights Situation On the Mend - Mnangagwa Tells Creditors, Defends Controversial PVO Bill

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa Monday told creditors and finance executives that the human rights situation in Zimbabwe is set to improve and they should not be wary of the Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Bill.

Critics have condemned the Private Voluntary Organizations (PVO) Amendment Bill arguing it will shrink civic space and will interfere with the operations of NGOs.

The PVO Bill was initially passed by the Senate in February last year but was referred to Parliament during the 9th Parliament for reconsideration.

Addressing creditors at a high-level event to discuss the ambitious goals to clear debt arrears and restructure $12.7 billion in external debt, aiming to eventually tap international capital markets, Mnangagwa implored the creditors to appreciate the country's human rights situation.

"The government and people of Zimbabwe deem it in their fundamental interest and part of their national character to consolidate Constitutionalism, the rule of law, good governance and the protection of constitutionally enshrined rights and freedoms.

"Governance reforms are therefore guaranteed under the Second Republic. A countrywide decentralization of our Justice delivery system is ongoing," he said.

Mnangagwa said the fight against corruption is being strengthened with the anticipated enactment of the Whistleblower Protection Bill; Witness Protection Bill; Anti-Corruption Amendment Bill; as well as the Assets and Conflict of Interest Bill.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Human Rights Business Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Further, the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVOs) Bill, is expected to enhance transparency and accountability within that sector, while also augmenting our fight to prevent the financing of terrorism and money laundering, through PVOs," he said.

He said the government is currently working towards improving the human rights environment in the country through the abolition of the Death Penalty Bill and is undergoing a Parliamentary approval process and decentralisation of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission.

"The establishment of the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission in line with Section 210 of the Constitution will undoubtedly enhance the culture of transparency and accountability in our security sector.

The successful implementation of our Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Strategy is key for Zimbabwe to unlock new concessional external financing critical for achieving our economic development objectives.

"I call for the continued support of the International Financial Institutions, Development partners, our creditors and the international community for the Arrears Clearance and Debt Resolution Process," added Mnangagwa.