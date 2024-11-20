Zimbabwe: UN Zim Boss Praises Media Reforms

The media freedom brought about by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has allowed for new communication methods that have broadened individuals' participation, identity and belonging in society, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Edward Kallon, has said.

In his remarks at the UN-Media seminar on development reporting in Harare yesterday, Mr Kallon implored citizens to use the media platforms available to them responsibly.

"Zimbabweans today have access to a wide range of information channels, including print, electronic media like television and radio, including community radios, and web-based media through the internet and mobile telephony," he said.

"Used responsibly, these channels provide substantial opportunities for Zimbabwe's development.

"The UN highly values the media's role in societal transformation.

"I want to take this opportunity to commend the Ministry of Information for its dedication in ensuring that the media contribute significantly to the country's development and social transformation."

Under the Second Republic, the Government has liberalised the airwaves resulting in a number of players coming on board, including commercial, community and campus radio stations.

Commercial television stations have also been licenced and are providing information to the people.

Mr Kallon said radio plays a critical role in disseminating information, especially in rural areas, where some of the people have no resources to buy newspapers or gadgets such as smart-phones to access news on social media.

Enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, adopted by the UN General Assembly 77 years ago, the fundamental right to freedom of expression includes the freedom "to seek, receive and impart information and ideas through any media and regardless of frontiers".

Mr Kallon said the UN Supports Zimbabwe's national development priorities and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which aim to eradicate poverty, end hunger and promote prosperity sustainably.

He said achieving the SDGs requires a multi-stakeholder partnership, with the media as a key player.

The UN supports governments to close the SDG financing gap by building their capacity to access, absorb and manage private financing, as well as to mobilise domestic resources more effectively including by effective budgeting and addressing tax evasion.

It also supports governments in stepping up their climate ambitions and developing economy-wide Nationally Determined Contributions aligned with the 1,5°C goal and avoiding green-washing, and addressing not only mitigation but also adaptation, identifying strategies and bankable projects, and accessing climate financing.

In Zimbabwe, the UN is supporting Vision 2030 of an empowered upper-middle income society and the attainment of SDGs by 2030.

Annually, the UN delivers US$500 million through development and recovery projects under the 2022 to 2026 Zimbabwe UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework.

The UN system has and is supporting food security, gender equality, water and sanitation, education, economic empowerment, community resilience and relief assistance to those most in need.

Mr Kallon said this year, the UN facilitated a flash appeal for US$340 million to complement Government's efforts in addressing the worst drought in 40 years caused by the El-Nino weather phenomenon and financed through donors and partner support.

"The UN has supported inclusive initiatives ensuring people with disabilities are not left behind, developed national mechanisms preventing gender-based violence, and coordinated national policies on social protection to assist vulnerable communities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To accelerate SDG progress, the UN has initiated nationwide dialogues and programmes focusing on food systems, renewable energy, digital connectivity, education, job creation, social protection, and climate action - referred to as the six transitions investment pathways," he said.

Sustainable projects have significantly contributed to food and nutrition security outcomes, enhancing communities' resilience to climate change for household food and nutrition stability.

The Zimbabwe UN system has implemented arguably the largest resilience programme in 18 districts with seven consortia, empowering vulnerable communities to manage severe economic, environmental, climatic and social changes.

It has also collaborated with the Government to strengthen value chains, including small-scale mining and agriculture, targeting women, youth and green skills development.