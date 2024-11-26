South Africa: SA to Mark World Aids Day

Deputy President Paul Mashatile, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the South African National Aids Council (SANAC), will on Sunday lead the official commemoration of World Aids Day in East London.

World Aids Day is commemorated annually across the globe in solidarity with the millions of people living with HIV as well as to raise awareness about the status of the epidemic, with a view to encourage HIV prevention, treatment, and care.

The 2024 theme: "Equal Rights, Equal Care" is a call for equal, equitable and dignified access to healthcare for all South Africans regardless of their economic status, gender, race or sexuality.

"South Africa joins the global community in anchoring the World Aids Day 2024 commemorations, on the protection of everyone's right to receive universal access to quality health care for all its citizens.

"This is in line with the principles of the newly enacted National Health Insurance (NHI) model, which is a transformative policy aimed at addressing the inequalities in South Africa's healthcare system," said the Presidency.

Deputy President Mashatile will lead the commemoration alongside the SANAC Civil Society Chairperson Solly Nduku, SANAC Private Sector Chairperson Nompumelelo Zikalala, Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane, as well as representatives from development partners such as the UN Agencies UNAIDS, UNICEF, WHO, US government agencies the CDC, PEPFAR, USAID, research entities, civil society movements, the private sector and community members.

As part of the programme on Sunday, Humile Mashatile, in her capacity as Patron of the Global Alliance, will participate at the launch of the Eastern Cape Provincial Global Alliance to End AIDS in Children by 2030.