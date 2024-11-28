Nigeria: NACA Seeks Action As Over 2m Nigerians Live With HIV

Approximately 160,000 children aged 0 to 14 are living with HIV in Nigeria, with 22,000 new infections and 15,000 AIDS-related deaths recorded in 2023 alone, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, said yesterday.

The is as the agency said the country has an HIV prevalence of 1.4% among the general population, 15-64 years with an estimated two million citizens living with HIV.

Dr. Temitope Ilori, the Director-General of NACA,disclosed these in Abuja,at a press conference her agency held to commemorate the 2024 World AIDS Day.

She said:"An estimated 2 million Nigerians are living with HIV, with children making up a significant and vulnerable segment of this population.Of the total, approximately 160,000 children aged 0 to 14 are living with HIV, with 22,000 new infections and 15,000 AIDS-related deaths recorded in 2023 alone".

Noting that prevention of mother-to-child transmission,PMTCT and pediatric HIV coverage remains abysmally low at under 33%, far below the global target of 95%, she explained that the agency is we placing special emphasis on stopping AIDS among children.

She explained that the theme for this year's World AIDS Day is:"Take the Rights Path, Sustain HIV Response, Stop HIV Amongst Children to End AIDS in Nigeria by 2030."

According to her, achieving Nigeria's 2030 goal to end AIDS as a public health threat will require intensified efforts, particularly in preventing HIV transmission to children.

She said,"To tackle these challenges, NACA has launched the PMTCT and Pediatric HIV Acceleration Committee, which focuses on ensuring no child is born HIV-positive in Nigeria. Committees are also being rolled out at the state level, engaging governors and other stakeholders in driving localized solutions"

She said NACA has been working assiduously to enhance working sustainability in the HIV response through initiatives like developing local production capacities for antiretroviral drugs and HIV test kits, as well as creating a national sustainability roadmap.

Hear her:"These measures aim to safeguard Nigeria's progress even in the face of donor funding uncertainties".

The NACA boss appealed for collective action to bridge the gaps in HIV response and prioritize the health and well-being of affected populations, especially children.

According to her, "The numbers remind us of the work ahead, together, we can ensure a future free of AIDS for all Nigerians. "

Also speaking at the event, the PEPFAR Nigeria's Country Coordinator, Funmi Adesanya, noted that this year's theme, "Take the Right Path: Sustain HIV Response, Stop HIV Among Children to End AIDS in Nigeria by 2030, is both a call to action and a roadmap for achieving the future envisioned Nigeria free of AIDS, where no child is torn with HIV, and no family is left behind

"Our collective journey in the HIV response has been remarkable. Nigeria has reduced new infections and AIDS-related deaths significantly, and the road ahead in clear sustainability should strive our intervention.

"We must think about sustaining the gains that we've made over the last 21 years in maintaining people on treatment and making sure that the rates of newly," she added.

Similarly, the Project Director of the Institute of Human Virology of Nigeria(IHVN) Global Fund N-THRIP, Dr Olayemi Olupitan, also said this year's theme, "Take the Rights Path: Sustain the HIV Response and Stop HIV among Children to End AIDS in Nigeria by 2030" resonates deeply with IHVN's mission of promoting health equity and ensuring access to life-saving prevention, care, and treatment services for HIV and associated diseases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines AIDS Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Olupitan who represented IHVN CEO, Dr Patrick Dakum, disclosed that with over two decades of impactful interventions, IHVN is proud to contribute to national efforts to control HIV/AIDS and TB as a Principal Recipient of the Global Fund and a PEPFAR implementer.

He said, "Through our programs, including the Nigeria TB-HIV Reach Integration and Impact Project (N-THRIP), we work closely with partners such as NASCP, NTBLCP, and NACA to integrate HIV and TB services, expand community outreach, and address the social determinants of health that perpetuate inequalities."

"Our work has consistently focused on delivering patient-centred solutions, strengthening health systems, and reducing stigma and discrimination in communities."

"World AIDS Day serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to ensure no one is left behind in the fight against HIV/AIDS," he said