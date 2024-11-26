Nigerians beware, there is no 'Presidential N250,000 Youth Funds' from the government

IN SHORT: There is no N250,000 (about US$147) "presidential youth funds" from the Nigerian government. These Facebook posts urging you to "apply today" are a scam and should be ignored.

Several posts on Facebook encourage users to apply for what they call the "Presidential N250,000 Youth Funds".

They feature a graphic with the logos of various banks operating in Nigeria. The graphic also shows Nigerian president Bola Tinubu's photo and a short form asking for the user's bank account number, full name and the state they live in.

The posts also have a link where users can supposedly apply for the funds.

Another version of the claim encourages users to apply for a "Presidential N300,000 Grant". All posts say this is an "ongoing" initiative and that users should "apply today".

But can these posts be trusted? We checked.

Don't fall for it!

Clicking on the link attached to the posts takes users to an unofficial-looking webpage that says: "Enter Account number to check name." By following the prompts on the webpage, users end up on a blog post about visa sponsorship opportunities in the US.

Perhaps in a bid to appear legit, the blog also features an image of Nigeria's coat of arms, with the words "FG GRANT" next to it. But there is no mention of the "presidential youth funds" or any grant on the blog.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

We found it strange that the link did not take users to an official government website. If such a grant existed, it would have been posted on the presidency's official social media pages.

We checked the youth development ministry's website and found nothing on this, a major red flag.

On 1 October 2024, Tinubu announced that the government would host a 30-day national youth conference "to address the diverse challenges and opportunities confronting our young people". He was speaking during a nationwide broadcast to commemorate Nigeria's Independence Day. However, Tinubu did not mention a "presidential N250,000 youth funds" or "Presidential N300,000 Grant".

There is no such initiative from the Nigerian government, ignore social media posts claiming otherwise,

For tips on how to avoid online scams, read our guide here.